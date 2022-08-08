Echoendoscopy: a novel technique in a Private Hospital | Cuyo’s diary

In recent times, ultrasound endoscopy has taken a major role in both the diagnosis and treatment of digestive pathologies. That is why, following these innovations, HPrivate University Hospital of Córdoba from your service Gastroenterology and Endoscopy acquired this modern equipment. It makes it possible to provide the patient with a minimally invasive technique that merges endoscopy and ultrasound in a single procedure, with advanced technology and maximum quality images. This allows access to a digestive lesion in real time and precisely.

The new tool allows professionals to:

Taking samples of lesions (biopsies), as well as can be used for various therapeutic purposes.

Diagnose early malignant lesions of the digestive system.

Puncture of lesions in order to obtain material for histopathological study, for example: solid or cystic lesions of the pancreas.

The approach of palliative treatments of chronic pain.

Diagnosis of subepithelial lesions of the gastrointestinal tract.

This imaging technique, also called endoscopic ultrasonography, combines endoscopy and ultrasound to obtain highly accurate images of the digestive tract wall. The transducers of the echoendoscopes, which are located at the tip, allow visualization of the layers of the wall of the esophagus, stomach, duodenum and rectum; as well as the organs that surround them such as the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, bile duct, vessels, ganglia, etc. If this technique is combined with Doppler ultrasound, the blood vessels near these structures can also be evaluated.

BENEFITS OF ITS USE

Dr. Yanina Carlino, a member of the Gastroenterology and Endoscopy service of the Private University Hospital of Córdoba and a doctor specialized in this practice, emphasizes that ultrasound endoscopy provides more information than other imaging tests. This allows them to reach the most accurate diagnosis of pathologies of the digestive system. The aforementioned study facilitates the evaluation of benign and malignant lesions of the gastrointestinal wall (such as submucosal lesions), the diagnosis of pancreatic tumors and the study of pathologies of the bile duct and gallbladder. In turn, it allows biopsies to be taken for histological diagnosis through guided fine-needle puncture. This method presents a lower risk of complications compared to traditional puncture through the skin or percutaneous.

The main applications of the technique are:

Staging of tumors of the esophagus-gastro-duodenal wall.

Evaluation of patients with complicated Barrett’s esophagus.

Evaluation of gastrointestinal lymphoma.

Evaluation of gastrointestinal submucosal lesions, for example: Gist, leiomyoma, etc.

Evaluation of thickened gastric folds.

Evaluation of benign and malignant pathologies of the bile duct and gallbladder.

Evaluation of the bile duct and gallbladder (stones, microlithiasis or biliary sludge).

Biliary guided intervention (rendez vous) in patients with biliary tumors or papilla anomalies.

Staging and puncture biopsy of pancreatic tumors.

Diagnosis of cystic tumors of the pancreas.

Diagnosis and staging of ampullary tumors.

Early diagnosis of chronic pancreatitis.

Evaluation of unexplained pancreatitis and recurrent pancreatitis.

Evaluation of rectal and anal lesions: abscesses, fistulas.

Evaluation and diagnosis of cancer of the rectum and anus.

Stent drainage of pseudocysts or pancreatic collections, bile duct drainage.

Treatment of gastric varices.

Biliodigestive diversions (gastroenteroanastomosis with Axios stent).

HOW IS ENDOSCOPY PERFORMED?

There are two types of ultrasound endoscopy: upper digestive tract and rectal. To perform upper digestive tract ultrasound, the endoscope is inserted through the mouth and passes through the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum (it should be noted that the instrument does not interfere with the patient’s ability to breathe). For rectal ultrasound, the endoscope is inserted through the anus and the rectum is examined.

The procedure takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes, uses general anesthesia, oxygen, and monitors vital signs. It is an outpatient study, so the patient is discharged the same day.

Doctor Carlino adds that “being able to have this new tool will imply a great benefit for patients, since they will have the possibility of obtaining quality images and with them a more precise treatment and diagnosis of digestive diseases”.

With the objective of continuous improvement to provide the best health service to the community, Hospital Privado Universitario de Córdoba continues to innovate hand in hand with the most modern technology and the constant training of its professionals.

