Entertainment

Echoes on Netflix: 10 things you did not know about the miniseries that is all the rage

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

author-EP

The miniseries “Echoes” joined the Netflix catalog last Friday, August 19, and to date it remains in the top 10 most watched productions nationwide. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will tell you some information that you may not have known about the English-speaking production starring Michelle Monaghan.

YOU CAN SEE: Echoes: Will there be 2 seasons of the miniseries that are all the rage on Netflix?

1.- Recording location

According to the information that different web portals have been handling, echoes It was recorded in North Carolina, United States, exactly in Wilgminton, and in some scenes they were made in Europe.

2.- Who created the miniseries?

The miniseries of Netflix was created and written by Vanessa Gazy. However, she also had the help of great artists like Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples and Imogen Banks.

3.- Echoes episodes

  • Chapter 1: Home
  • Chapter 2: Birthday
  • Chapter 3: Party
  • Chapter 4: Bodysuit
  • Chapter 5: Gina
  • Chapter 6: Fire
  • Chapter 7: Falls

4.- Will there be a second season?

There is no official statement yet. Netflixso there is nothing confirmed, however, the end of the series leaves many ends unresolved, so it is logical to think that you have everything to launch a second season of Echoes without any problem.

5.- Protagonist of the miniseries

The Serie echoes stars Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina.

Lazy loaded component

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The series and movies coming to HBO Max in September

16 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s low-cut dress in Rome around

19 mins ago

Kate Bishop in the Young Avengers of the MCU? Disney could have missed

27 mins ago

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt and sues the FBI

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button