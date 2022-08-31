Echoes on Netflix: 10 things you did not know about the miniseries that is all the rage

The miniseries “Echoes” joined the Netflix catalog last Friday, August 19, and to date it remains in the top 10 most watched productions nationwide. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will tell you some information that you may not have known about the English-speaking production starring Michelle Monaghan.

1.- Recording location

According to the information that different web portals have been handling, echoes It was recorded in North Carolina, United States, exactly in Wilgminton, and in some scenes they were made in Europe.

2.- Who created the miniseries?

The miniseries of Netflix was created and written by Vanessa Gazy. However, she also had the help of great artists like Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples and Imogen Banks.

3.- Echoes episodes

Chapter 1: Home

Chapter 2: Birthday

Chapter 3: Party

Chapter 4: Bodysuit

Chapter 5: Gina

Chapter 6: Fire

Chapter 7: Falls

4.- Will there be a second season?

There is no official statement yet. Netflixso there is nothing confirmed, however, the end of the series leaves many ends unresolved, so it is logical to think that you have everything to launch a second season of Echoes without any problem.

5.- Protagonist of the miniseries

The Serie echoes stars Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina.

6.- Actors and characters

Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport

Ali Stroker as Claudia

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss

Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martínez

Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary

Celia Weston as Georgia Tyler

Gable Swanlund as Mathilda Beck

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James

7.- Release date

The miniseries premiered on August 19 on the streaming platform Netflix.

8.- Gina’s ending in the miniseries

At the end of the miniseries, Gina jumps off a cliff in order to have a free life, and apparently Leny stayed to live with Charlie, although nothing is certain because it is not known who is who.

9.- What position is Echoes on Netflix?

echoes It is in position 9 of the top 10 series in Netflix.

10.- Where was Leni at the beginning of the series?

The series began with Leni’s disappearance, but then appears assuring that she was escaping from some subjects who wanted to harm her.