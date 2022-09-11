Echoes: the successful Netflix suspense series that promises to reach the top of the ranking

There seems to be an unbreakable bond. and possibly there is nothing more terrifying for a woman who has a twin sister than the other disappearing without a trace. The idea of ​​a break in that link between the fact of being identical and close and, almost always, of having forged opposite lives, is the incentive of echoesa series of only seven episodes that raises that conflict and it became a hit for Netflix.

“Where’s my sister?” Gina wonders, looking at a sign posted on a pole of the place where they grew up. It’s a slightly pixelated photo of Leni, who was apparently kidnapped. The tension lies not only in his search. The series has other elements with which it tries to escape from that common place that is often revealed in a thriller. of these features. Both have opposite customs and have different dynamics so as not to live in monotony.

Michelle Monaghan gets into the skin of Gina and Leni in a miniseries called Echoes (Photo: Netflix)

Gina is an important marketing executive who seems to have a perfect life, while Leni manages in a more relaxed environment., on a ranch where he raises horses. Having disappeared from the map not only leads the sister to rediscover her past, but she also awakens a strange discomfort in the place where they grew up.

Near the farm where the event occurred there are patrols, neighbors, a disoriented husband, a teenage (and insolent) nanny, as well as Commissioner Lousie Floss, who is in charge of the case and from her first meeting with Gina lets it be seen that she feels something is amiss between the sisters.

“It must be hard to be back with so much history”, Floss comments to a desperate sister. Stitches of something bigger than a kidnapping or a disappearance are already noticeable.

michelle monaghanan actress who knew how to move between the action with films like the two recent films by Mission Impossible beside Tom Cruisethe first season of the police series True Detective or the drama, and almost a coincidence in terms of gender, The disappearance of Sydney Hallrevealed that by reading only a few pages he felt that he had to be part of the project. The challenge of twins is the dream of many actresses.

“Just when I thought I had it figured out, I read the last five pages of the first episode and thought, ‘Oh wow.’ Later I read the second episode and the third episode, and I was hooked.”He said in an interview with the media Screenrant.

To that was added the interest of taking a double paper and configure all the necessary elements to reveal that behind an exact copy on the screen there had to be clear nuances of personality that would mark the difference between the sisters.

Matt Bomer plays Leni’s husband, who goes missing from his ranch. Photo: Netflix

“I needed to individualize the two, despite this incredible bond that they share, as many twins do. I used the foundational trauma of losing her mother at such a young age as a baseline. They both have different memories around that experience and what actually happened, and I allowed their respective truths, or assumed truths, to inform who they became as people and helped define their characteristics and their own energy.” .

The filming maintained the routine that this type of story implies. Monaghan did the scenes with an actress from behind who accompanied her while she said her lines, and then she ran to change her clothes and her hairstyle to become the other and respond to the situations that the story presented to her.

But the matter becomes more complicated as the episodes go by (seven in all), which it leads mystery into a pit of confusion and identity that can be as intensely seductive as it is fatiguing.

echoes it gives many twists, turns of the screw and makes the matter of the sisters surprise. The protagonist stands out in her effort against her colleagues in the series who seem not to explore as much. The product is at the service of the actress, that, between memories turned into flashbacks, maintains the rhythm of the plot.

The authorities following the case suspect the sisters. Something is wrong with them. Photo: Netflix

Though some critics considered the series to be a generic thriller with an interesting point of view about identity and family relationships (somewhat heightened by trauma), echoes is seen and it became one of those productions that works very well with the audience and in the metrics.

Until now, it remained among the ten most viewed in Colombia. The best option is to see it in a marathon plan to be ready for her big and sometimes a little weird surprises, in her eagerness to really solve what happened to Leni.