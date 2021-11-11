News

‘Eclipse’, a preview of the teaser of Pietro Turano’s podcast

Photo of James Reno James Reno
“These are the stories of the invisibles and invisibles covered by an eclipse, but above all of their redemption: of those who, with their own strength or asking for help, came out of the shadow and found the strength and space to return to shine. Because the eclipse can take away your light, yes. But it is a temporary phenomenon, it will pass ”.



What you can preview above is the teaser of the Eclipse, a six-episode podcast in which Pietro Turano (spokesperson for Gay Center and one of the protagonists of SKAM Italy, who will soon tell us about this project on Rolling) meets and tells the stories of redemption of six lgbtq + people, coming from apparently distant ages and universes but who in the same way have been or are imprisoned in the shadow cast by intolerance and misunderstanding of the world around them, every episode tries to bring out that ray of light which, once and for all, pushes away the eclipse.



Produced by Cross Productions (SKAM Italy, Rocco Schiavone) and out on all platforms, starting November 19 (one episode a week), the podcast follows the stories of Orpheus, Luce, Fabiano, Riccardo, Emma, ​​Gioia and their journey from shadow to light.

Eclipse is a podcast by Pietro Turano edited by Maddalena Rinaldo, written by Pietro Turano and Dante Antonelli, editor Davide Cogni, original music by Umberto Gaudino, sound designer Matteo Bendinelli, postproduction by Monia Calzola.
Produced by Maddalena Rinaldo for Cross Productions.

1 minute read
