ECM coordinated nationally and 30 credits for 2020-2022

FNOPI has created the “Group training dossier” in favor of nursing education.

For nurses, this translates into immediate access to continuous training in the three-year period of reference, updating skills and professional development according to a training course consistent with their professional profile and with the vision of the National Federation.

The project “Group training dossier of the National Federation of Nursing Professions”, which will allow members to immediately obtain 30 ECM credits for the three-year period 2020-2022, aims to implement professional policies capable of raising awareness of pediatric nurses and consider the ECM system, in addition to a legal and ethical obligation, also a great opportunity for professional growth.

The intervention of FNOPI, as a subsidiary body of the State, is the guarantor, towards it and the citizens, of the skills of each professional registered in the register and promoter of the development and enhancement of the profession.

From this political choice, then, will derive the future affirmation of the discipline and of nursing.

The Group training dossier, as Agenas explains, “is an opportunity to foster in the various organizations a tool that facilitates professional planning and planning in groups, with a view to increasing their professional integration and the training impact of the group for the benefit of the health of the collectivity “.

For this reason, FNOPI has made it available free of charge to all subscribers on its platform, accessible from the site www.fnopi.ita series of ECM courses immediately usable.

The topics identified to build the FNOPI Group Training Dossier (DFG) are:

Ethics and Bioethics Professional responsibility and safety of care / assistance Communication and relationship with the assisted person; Innovative hospital and territorial organizational models Taking charge and continuity of assistance Territory hospital.

Consequently, the areas, the specific objectives and the relative percentages have been identified as required by the ECM regulations for the construction of the DFG:

Technical professional objectives area (40%)

20 – Special issues of the SSN and / or SSR of an urgent and / or extraordinary nature identified by the National Commission for continuous training and by the autonomous regions / provinces to deal with specific health emergencies with the acquisition of technical-professional notions;

21 – Treatment of acute and chronic pain. Palliation;

22 – Fragility and chronicity (minors, the elderly, drug addictions, alcohol and gambling addiction, mental health), new forms of poverty, protection of welfare, health and social care aspects;

29 – Technological innovation: evaluation, improvement of the management processes of biomedical, chemical, physical and medical device technologies. Health Technology Assessment;

Process objectives area (30%)

11 – Health system management. Management innovation and experimentation of organizational and management models;

12 – Relational aspects and humanization of care;

15 – Multiculturalism and culture of hospitality in health care, medicine relating to migrant populations.

System objectives area (30%)

1 – Application in daily practice of the principles and procedures of evidence based practice (EBM – EBN – EBP);

6 – Patient safety, risk management and professional responsibility

16 – Ethics, bioethics and deontology.

The construction of the FNOPI Group Training Dossier allows each Nurse, Pediatric Nurse to immediately acquire a bonus as a reduction of the training obligation.

The bonus is paid when the following conditions are met:

Construction of the DFG;

Congruity of the DFG with the profession exercised;

Coherence relating to the areas – equal to at least 70% – between the planned DFG and the one actually implemented.

The reduction of the training obligation is quantified in 50 training credits, of which 30 assigned in the three-year period 2020-2022 if the professional will build an Individual Training Dossier or will be a component of a Group Training Dossier built by a qualified subject such as FNOPI in the three-year period. course (2020-2022). A further 20 credits will be assigned in the three years following the one in which the training dossier was created if it was developed in compliance with the principles of congruity and consistency.

To feed the FNOPI group training dossier (at this link the Agenas-Cogeaps User Guide for the “Construction and visualization of the Group Training Dossier”) it is necessary that every single pediatric nurse, registered in the professional register, participate in an ECM accredited training event, acquiring the relative credits, from any national or regional provider, whose educational objective is included in the list of those provided by the DFG. of FNOPI.

For the three-year period 2020-2022, the ECM credits acquired by participating in training events bearing the objectives selected in the Dossier, even if carried out prior to its construction, will be automatically entered by the IT system of the Co.Ge.APS

By consulting your profile within the Co.Ge.APS, (http://wp.cogeaps.it/) it will be possible to monitor the development of the Dossier also by viewing a specific graph that dynamically represents the credits to be acquired and those acquired (planned Dossier and Dossier completed)

If the professional, at the end of the three-year period (31.12.2022), proves that he has satisfied the Dossier for at least 70% in the three areas, he will be awarded a further 20 credits for the next three years (2023-2025).

For each three-year period, each professional can be the owner of their own Individual Training Dossier (DFI) and, at the same time, be a member of one or more Group Training Dossiers (DFG), the bonus will be awarded only once, upon satisfaction of the first Dossier.