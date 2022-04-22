ECMO technique on October 12, successfully 340 times

Intensive Care Medicine Service of the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid.

the services of Intensive medicine, Anesthesiology Y RevivalY Pediatrics of the University Hospital October 12 ° have successfully used a mechanical extracorporeal life support system, known as ECMOwhich has reinforced the heart and lung functions in critically ill patients 340 times over the last 20 years. The technique, of which this center is a reference, is used as the last therapeutic option in those cases that present heart failure either respiratory Y do not respond to other drug treatments. The ECMO It consists of connecting the patient, adult or pediatric, to a mechanical device to oxygenate the blood and favor the recovery of the affected organs.

Doctors of October 12 have shown its effectiveness in critical situations and, especially, the last two years in patients with Covid-19 in serious condition. In fact, this system has been used in the recovery of a significant number of patients with very severe bilateral pneumonia, secondary to infection by SARS-CoV-2transferred to the ICU of this hospital from other health centers in the Community of Madrid.

It is a technique that offers good survival resultsbut for this the placement of the device requires a integrated and multidisciplinary teamwell trained and expert, made up of intensivists, anesthesiologists, cardiac surgeons, nurses and perfusionists.

ECMO technique training program

The Intensive Medicine Service of Hospital 12 de Octubre has a wide training program in the use of ECMO technology developed since 2017, in which more than 450 specialists of different nationalities. The objective of this initiative is for students to become familiar with and acquire basic skills in technology and to be able to deal with its use in a secure environment.

The first course held after the pandemic‘Management of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenator in adults and children’, has been organized in collaboration with the Research Institute of the Hospital 12 de Octubre i+12 and has been attended by professionals from Intensive Care Medicine, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery and Pediatrics, some of them from Ireland, Chile or Colombia.

The Simulation and Advanced Training Center of October 12, CSIM H12Ohas welcomed this new edition of the Training Program with a renewed format, based on 21 theoretical topics taught ‘on line’ and a face-to-face phase carried out in two days with 12 practical workshops, four simulation with clinical scenarios and eight with other aspects of the practical management of ECMO. Likewise, an evaluation of the strategies proposed and the actions carried out has been carried out, in order to analyze possible areas for improvement or reinforce knowledge in future actions.

Avant-garde technology on October 12

The CSIM H12O is endowed with cutting edge technologywith high-fidelity equipment for training in advanced life support techniques, ultrasound, cannulation of venous lines, thoracic drainage, and advanced simulators for the continuous training of teams that care for patients in complex and critical situations.

It is an educational and training resource available to professionals, undergraduate and postgraduate university students, patients and caregivers, scientific societies, research and innovation institutionshealth technology companies and also key agents, such as schools, civil protection and State Security Forces and Bodies, among other potential users.