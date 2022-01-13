Eco-bonus motorcycles, scooters and electric quadricycles: 20 million incentives also for 2022

funds

For the incentive, a total allocation of 150 million euros was introduced by the 2021 Budget Law, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026. The contribution, aimed at those who purchase a brand new electric or hybrid vehicle of categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price net of VAT: 30% for purchases without scrapping and 40% for purchases with simultaneous scrapping of a vehicle with an endothermic engine approved for a maximum of Euro 3. Despite the percentage calculation, however, there is a limit to the disbursement: without scrapping it reaches a maximum of 3 thousand euros, with scrapping the ceiling is 4 thousand euros.