Eco-bonus motorcycles, scooters and electric quadricycles: 20 million incentives also for 2022
Allocation confirmed: whoever scraps a vehicle with an internal combustion engine will get a discount of 40% and up to a maximum of 4 thousand euros
After the technical suspension at the beginning of the year, the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform reopens for dealers to book incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds, motorcycles and quadricycles without power limits.
funds
For the incentive, a total allocation of 150 million euros was introduced by the 2021 Budget Law, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026. The contribution, aimed at those who purchase a brand new electric or hybrid vehicle of categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price net of VAT: 30% for purchases without scrapping and 40% for purchases with simultaneous scrapping of a vehicle with an endothermic engine approved for a maximum of Euro 3. Despite the percentage calculation, however, there is a limit to the disbursement: without scrapping it reaches a maximum of 3 thousand euros, with scrapping the ceiling is 4 thousand euros.
effect
Up to now, the incentives have pushed up the electric two-wheeler sector (almost all scooters): in fact, 10,848 pieces were registered in 2021, equal to a minimum increase compared to 2020 (+ 0.5%) but substantially growth compared to 2019 (+ 85.5%). Among the mopeds, on the other hand, the effect was more noticeable: in the top 20 of the best sellers (equal to 14,097 units), there are 7 electric models, equal to 2,639 units.
January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 09:35)
