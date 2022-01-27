Eco-Sismabonus: yes to demo-reconstruction with expansion, how it works

With a recent response to a request from the Revenue Agency, new clarifications are provided regarding the usufruct of the Ecobonus and the Sismabonus in relation to the interventions that involve the demolition and reconstruction with expansion of the buildings.

The type of intervention that involves the demolition and reconstruction of the building, as we know, due to the changes made to the Building Consolidation Act by the first Simplification Decree, is currently included in the building renovation category and no longer in that of new buildings.

These changes have undoubtedly revolutionized the way of seeing building interventions, but above all they have given greater possibilities to take advantage of tax deductions even for large-scale works.

In today’s case we are talking about demolition and reconstruction with expansion in reference to two very specific tax deductions, the ordinary Ecobonus and the Sismabonus. How does it work? What is allowed or not allowed to do?

Here is everything you need to know.

Eco-Sismabonus for demo-reconstruction with expansion

The recent response to a ruling that has as its object the demolition and reconstruction interventions with expansion in reference to the Ecobonus and the Sismabonus, is n. 814 of 15 December 2021.

Here the instant is a construction company that claims to have purchased a complex of existing buildings in 2020, on which it would like to carry out a complex “urban regeneration” operation.

In particular, the company intends to completely demolish the buildings and then proceed with their reconstruction on site, in order to create a new building with a different shape and volume. Specifically, demolition and reconstruction are planned with an expansion of 25% compared to before.

In addition to this, the applicant would like to jointly carry out interventions in the building aimed at energy requalification and in particular:

Insulation of the building with the correction of thermal bridges determined by the structures;

Supply and installation of external doors and windows for real estate units;

Installation of a new central heating system, powered by a geothermal source and with radiant floor emission;

Installation of a new autonomous system for the production of domestic hot water with a centralized geothermal source.

For the aforementioned interventions, the company claims to have obtained the Building Permit from the Municipality, and makes it known that the property falls within Zone 3 based on the new classification of seismic risk.

Having said this, the petitioner points out that the Simplification Decree “has included in the category of building renovation interventions also those of demolition and reconstruction of existing buildings with different shapes, elevations, grounds, planivolumetric and typological characteristics, with the innovations necessary for the adaptation of the anti-seismic legislation, for the application of the legislation on accessibility, for the installation of technological systems and for energy efficiency“.

In light of this, the company claims that the interventions it intends to carry out can be included in the category of building renovations and declares, in any case, to be in compliance with all the requisites required both for the energy requalification interventions and for those related to reduction of seismic risk.

At this point, the instant company poses a series of questions to the Tax Authority which we will explain step by step in order to make the answers as clear as possible.

Energy saving and anti-seismic interventions on the same building: increased deductions

The first question that the construction company raises in the application is whether the proposed structural interventions, including those involving the demolition and reconstruction with enlargement of the building, can be admitted to the ordinary Sismabonus.

In the second, however, the company asks whether the interventions aimed at energy redevelopment can instead be facilitated with the Ecobonus deduction. In the third, the petitioner asks if the two deductions can be used jointly.

In response to the first two questions, the Revenue Agency points out that both the Sismabonus and the Ecobonus provide for a base rate of 50% or 65% for the implementation of eligible interventions.

However, when, in the same building, interventions related to both energy saving and the reduction of seismic risk are carried out, it is possible in some way to “link” the two tax deductions, benefiting from much higher rates.

Precisely in reference to the case proposed by the company, the Agency informs that, when in the same building it is intended to carry out both interventions related to energy redevelopment and to the reduction of seismic risk, which are intended for the common condominium parts, it is possible to benefit from a deduction single even:

80%, if the interventions involve the reduction of 1 seismic risk class compared to the ante-operam condition;

85%, if the interventions involve the reduction of 2 risk classes.

Based on the assessment made regarding the interventions that the applicant would like to carry out, the Tax Authority points out that, in compliance with all the other requirements of the regulations, the applicant will be able to take advantage of the increased deduction by combining the benefits of the Ecobonus and the Sismabonus as seen above. Therefore, the third question also finds an affirmative answer.

Eco-Sismabonus: keep an eye on the excess volume and on the distinction of expenses

However, there is a clarification to be made.

In fact, the Tax Authority reminds that the 110% Superbonus introduced with the Relaunch Decree provides that in the event that the interventions involve the demolition and reconstruction with expansion of the building, the eligible expenses related to the energy requalification (and therefore to the Super Ecobonus 110% ) cannot be applied to the excess part of the ante-operam volume.

This means that the new part of the volume (which did not exist before the interventions), cannot be subject to eligible expenses for energy requalification.

Although these provisions refer specifically to the increased deduction referred to in the Super Ecobonus 110%, the tax authorities believe that the same rule must also be considered valid for the ordinary Ecobonus.

It is therefore clarified that the applicant, in compliance with all the requirements, will be able to benefit from ordinary tax deductions with a rate of 80% or 85%, without having to make any distinction in terms of invoicing referable to the various interventions.

But be careful, because, precisely because the Ecobonus cannot be applied to the extended part, the company will instead be required to keep separate, in terms of billing, the expenses related to the restructuring (i.e. demolition and reconstruction) from those relating to the extension work.

If this is not possible, the company must alternatively present a certificate expressly indicating the amounts referable to the two distinct types of intervention.

Eco-Sismabonus on condominium common parts: the expenditure ceilings

In the fourth and fifth questions, on the other hand, we talk about the maximum spending limits that can be achieved in these cases. In particular, the applicant, assuming (correctly) to be able to take advantage of the two deductions together with a rate increased to 85%, points out the following.

The company claims that the complex of buildings that will be the subject of interventions is made up of 15 residential real estate units and 12 appurtenant units.

Taking into account the rule that, in these cases, the expenditure ceiling is multiplied by all the units present in the building, he asks whether it is correct to multiply the expenditure ceiling of 136,000 euros for all the 27 units present in the condominium.

In the fifth question instead, the petitioner asks whether, on the other hand, as regards only the minor interventions aimed at energy requalification (such as the replacement of fixtures, etc.), the 30 housing units that will be built after the works should be considered, or if must take into account only the 15 residential units present in the pre-construction condition.

With reference to this, the Tax Authority points out that two different ceilings should not be considered as even the minor interventions intended for energy redevelopment (if they are intended for the common parts) can be included in the Eco-Sismabonus considered as a unit.

In any case, it is specified that when the interventions are intended for the common parts of a condominium, and therefore it is expected that the expenditure ceiling must be multiplied for all the units present in the building, the ante-operam condition must always be considered, and not the one obtained after the works.

In light of this, in compliance with all the requirements, the first calculation made by the applicant is correct for the expenditure ceiling. That is, it will be possible to count all 27 real estate units (including appurtenances), multiplying the limit of 136,000 euros x 27, for a maximum spending ceiling of 3,672,000 euros.

Sismabonus and Sismabonus Purchases: use is alternative

Finally, with a final question, the construction company asks, in the event that the future beneficiaries of the real estate units intend to take advantage of the Sismabonus Acquisti, this would lead to the forfeiture of the Sismabonus benefit for the same company.

In reference to this, the Tax Authority points out that the Sismabonus for the purchase of anti-seismic properties is to be considered as a “branch” of the traditional Sismabonus.

For this reason, it is not possible to use both the ordinary Sismabonus for the deduction of anti-seismic interventions and the Sismabonus purchases for future buyers for the same building.

In these cases, in fact, it is the company itself that has to make a choice. In the event that you decide to use the Sismabonus directly (https://www.edilizia.com/sismica/sismabonus-110-si-anche-con-asseverazione-tardiva-ecco-quando/) to facilitate anti-seismic interventions, subsequently not it will be possible for future buyers to take advantage of the Sismabonus for the purchase of the units.

If, on the other hand, the company intends to leave future buyers the opportunity to purchase the properties with the facilities referred to in the Sismabonus Acquisti, the only way to do so will be to renounce the direct usufruct of the Sismabonus for the interventions.

