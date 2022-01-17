Ecobonus 2022: 5 motorcycles and scooters to be taken with incentives

The incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds and motorcycles have started a few days ago: 20 million euros to renew the fleet of two-wheeled vehicles currently circulating in Italy which can be used, until the fund is exhausted, by all those who purchase a zero-emission scooter or motorbike (but also three-wheelers and quadricycles), belonging to the categories from L1e to L7e. As already happened in previous years, the Ecobonus will be 30% for a maximum of 3,000 euros in case of purchase without scrapping and 40% up to 4,000 euros for those who scrap vehicles from Euro 0 to Euro 3.

The “smart” fifty

Those who do not have particular needs for autonomy or top speed could do a good deal with the Niu UQi: the “fifty” of the Chinese brand can boast a range of 40 km and a top speed of 45 km / h. It weighs only 57 kg and has 12 ”wheels. The price with the incentives is 1,583 euros for those who buy without scrapping and 1,411 euros for those who benefit from the full incentive.

The charm of the classic in a green key

The Piaggio Group’s commitment to electric mobility is now on several fronts, but the first model to bring electrons into the tank was the most classic: the Vespa. Vespa Elettrica is available in two versions, the most interesting is certainly the “70 km / h”, with performance ranging between 50 and 125 cc endothermic. It has 100 km of autonomy and can be recharged from the domestic socket in 4 hours. It has no removable batteries like the Silent or the Seat Mò, but it has an undeniable charm. The price with scrapping is 4,698 euros, without, however, it rises to 5,271 euros.

E-scooterone

Directly from the future comes the latest in BMW Motorrad’s Urban Mobility key, the CE-04. A maxi-scooter with unsurpassed lines and strictly electric, which replaces the C-Evolution, derived from the endothermic brothers. It has engines from 31 or 42 hp and is also available in a weakened version for A2 licensed, an autonomy of 135 and a battery that with the optional quick charger can reach from 0 to 80% in 45 minutes. It is not cheap though: whoever wrecks it buys it a 8,550 euros, 1,000 more if an old vehicle is not “sold”.

Sustainable Motard

One-eighth-liter supermotos and enduro bikes are trendy items among 16-year-olds who are passionate about motors. Maybe at their age it is difficult to give up the scream of a 2-stroke engine and the scent of petrol and oil that mix, but the more attentive to the environment can count on an alternative. Zero FXE it is in fact the supermoto of the American full-electric company, which can count on a full power of 44 HP (which become 15 in the 11 kw version for A1 or B patented) and 106 Nm of torque, a range of 161 km and a speed of charging less than an hour and a half with the optional chargers. The price list costs 13,990 euros, but with the discounts it can reach 9,990 euros.

Trackday without emissions

There are not only commuting scooters and compromise performance motorcycles to animate the world of electric, but also real “maxi”: Harley-Davidson LiveWire, Zero SR-S are two examples that come straight from the States, while in our home is Energica, which produces the most performing motorcycles among those that attach to the charging column. The flagship is the Energetic Ego, with its 171 and 200 Nm of maximum torque that trigger it from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds and allow it to reach 270 per hour. Strong emotions, made for large wallets: we are talking about 19,990 euros with a discount on scrapping and € 20,990 if not scrapped.