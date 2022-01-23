Ecobonus auto 2022 when they arrive, for which cars, wait on resources

The auto eco-bonuses in 2022 when they arrive? They could arrive soon because the Italian government is working on it. Also, will incentives be introduced for which cars? And what are the expectations on the resources to be allocated?

On ecobonus auto in 2022 it must be said, first of all, that contrary to the rumors of recent days, the incentives will not be allocated only for electric. Together with plug-in hybrid cars. But, it is rumored, also for the other engines and always in compliance with the low emissions.

And so, on the auto eco-bonus of 2022 when they arrive, the new tranche of incentives could amount to around 450 million euros. With the entire automotive supply chain which, in the meantime, is asking to act quickly. And this considering, among other things, the decline in registrations registered in Italy last December 2021.

On the auto eco-bonuses in 2022 when they arrive, among other things, it must also be said that these were expected to be launched in these days. But it is likely that the Italian government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi has decided to focus for the moment on aid to businesses. That is, on the restorations decree ter and on the issue also relating to appropriations to calm down the dear energy. As reported in this article.

Expectations on the resources to be allocated for incentives to support the four-wheeler market

Having clarified that on the 2022 auto eco-bonus when they arrive we will know more in the coming days, the extent of the resources has been revealed by ‘Milano Finanza’. Also noting that these resources should also add another 32 million remaining. That is, incentives not used last year and attributable to the Euro 6 used fund.

With the incentives that, as mentioned above, should affect cars with emissions of CO2 as far as 135 g / km. Then, electric cars, plug-in hybrids and other cars with traditional but low-emission engines.