Ecobonus auto, the government is working to refinance the incentives for 2022

The incentive to purchase new, more environmentally friendly cars is back on top after the last 3 November funds allocated to the eco-bonus ran out. “The government considers the automotive sector a priority. The possibility, which the government will support and is promoting, of inserting a refinancing measure for 2022 in the budget law, taking into account the latest market developments, should not be underestimated ”. These are the words of the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, during the question time in the Chamber, which therefore opens up to facilitation measures in a 2022 key. “The incentive of the auto eco-bonus was activated to produce environmental benefits and to support the sector “added Giorgetti, who reiterated how” it is a measure aimed at reducing polluting emissions and having a partial impact on the national production system. These are measures managed in synergy with the ministry of ecological transition and with the ministry of economy to support the automotive sector severely tested by the transition to new technologies and by the shortage of raw materials and semiconductors “.