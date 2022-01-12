Business

Ecobonus, bookings for electric motorcycles and scooters restart

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

It has been extended the eco-bonus for those who intend to buy one in 2022 motorcycle or electric scooter: buyers will be able to take advantage of the discount also for 2022 and for the following four years.

The Budget law has in fact introduced a total allocation of 150 million euros, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026.

To benefit from the incentive are all vehicles classified from L1e to L7e new and purchased in Italy.

Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fed wants to raise rates as early as the spring. And Evergrande collapses

December 8, 2021

Investing 7700 euros in postal products and deposit accounts, what interest?

3 weeks ago

Superbonus 110% off limits if the facilities are shared

3 weeks ago

In January, the “bomb” bill: how to avoid the worst

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button