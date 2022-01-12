Ecobonus, bookings for electric motorcycles and scooters restart

It has been extended the eco-bonus for those who intend to buy one in 2022 motorcycle or electric scooter: buyers will be able to take advantage of the discount also for 2022 and for the following four years.

The Budget law has in fact introduced a total allocation of 150 million euros, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026.

To benefit from the incentive are all vehicles classified from L1e to L7e new and purchased in Italy.