Ecobonus for motorbikes and scooters 2022, discounts up to 4 thousand euros (from 13 January) – Corriere.it

Reservations to take advantage of the eco-bonus on motorcycles and scooters are starting. Starting from 10 am on 13 January 2022, the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform will be reopened with the 20 million funds planned for this year, through which dealers can activate incentives for customers to purchase mopeds and motorcycles. hybrid or electric. This was announced by a note from the Ministry of Economic Development. For the incentive, a total allocation of 150 million euros was introduced by the 2021 budget law, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026.

Two hybrid or electric wheels The contribution, aimed at those who purchase a new electric or hybrid vehicle from the factory of the categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price: 30% for purchases without scrapping up to a maximum of three thousand euros and 40% for purchases with scrapping of an old moped (from Euro 0 to Euro 3) up to a maximum of four thousand euros. The discount is applied directly when purchasing electric or hybrid mopeds and motorcycles, with two, three or four wheels, without power limits. The vehicle can also be purchased on lease.



How to get the discount The buyer doesn’t have to do anything. The discount is activated by resellers who, after registering on the Mise platform, can book contributions according to the availability of resources and receive a booking registration receipt. Within 180 days of booking, they must confirm the operation, communicating the license plate number of the new vehicle delivered and attaching the documentation. The contribution is paid by the seller to the buyer by offsetting the purchase price. The vehicle manufacturers or importers reimburse the seller the amount of the contribution and then recover the amount of the contribution in the form of a tax credit.

