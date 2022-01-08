Ecobonus infissi 2022 with the discount on the invoice! that’s how

Eco-bonus for windows also confirmed for 2022!

And not only that, given that among the possibilities to obtain tax relief the discount on the invoice returns also for this new year.

You may have heard about the Superbonus 110% or the Facade bonus. In fact we are talking about that instrument.

If you want to have a short summary regarding the discount, I suggest this video by Mazzini Serramenti.

As a possibility, in addition to the discount on invoice, there is also the assignment of credit, which provides, as the term itself implies, to the assignment of the tax credit to a company or directly to a banking institution.

We will also deal with this in the course of the article, but in particular we will focus on invoice discount. Also because as an option it is practically cheaper than the sale.

And for many reasons.

Ecobonus 2022: this is how it works for windows

When it comes to eco-bonuses, we must be careful not to confuse it with other home bonuses such as Superbonus 110%, facade bonus, restoration bonus or renovation.

They are all bonuses that the state is guaranteeing with enormous loans and facilities, and which concern the renovation of prestigious or even strategic properties throughout the peninsula.

In the case of the eco-bonus, we are talking about a voucher for the energy redevelopment of buildings.

But it wasn’t the Super bonus 110%? True, but the latter mostly concerns a series of driving and towing works concerning energy efficiency, and therefore the passage to at least two energy classes, or the achievement of the highest class.

Instead, in the case of the Ecobonus, there is talk of a series of deductions concerning building and technological interventions aimed at energy saving and the transition to renewable sources, in accordance with the provisions of article 16 bis of Presidential Decree no. 917/86.

But we talk, and on this we must immediately make some clarifications, of one series of deductions amounting to 50% on all the building interventions that concern savings only or the passage to the sources.

Because otherwise it would collide with all other bonuses, if it were similar interventions.

In fact, the interventions you can do are just a few.

Ecobonus 2022 for windows: here’s what you work for

With the confirmation also for this year, through the Budget Law 2022, it will be possible to access the tax benefits in case you want to change the old windows.

But what is meant by fixtures? We speak of parts such as the frame on which the opening parts are fixed, or glass and panels of a non-opening window.

In the case ofEcobonus, we therefore speak of the following replacement works:

replacement of windows,

replacement of doors entrance,

entrance, replacement of shutters,

replacement of shutters.

It is also possible the possibility of request the replacement of awnings, but only if arranged in the only direction where the sun does not pass. That is to the north.

In the list of works admitted by the Ecobonus include:

there insulation,

the exchange of the bins,

of the bins, the glasses that make up the windows,

shutters,

shields solar,

solar, expenses installation referring to the new windows,

referring to the new windows, the installation of French doors,

the installation of skylights.

Another point in particular is that these interventions they are alone and exclusively addressed to the change and replacement of fixtures already present in the building.

So, if you were planning to install, it won’t be possible. The bonus does not include installations, but only replacement of fixtures.

Because the installations are covered by the Superbonus 110%, but that’s a whole different plan. As well as the same access to the discount on the invoice.

Ecobonus 2022: a discount on the invoice is still possible for windows

If you want to request the 2022 eco-bonus, in particular for the fixtures, you will be able to enjoy three tax redemption options:

deduction IRPEF,

Discount in invoice,

in assignment of the credit.

For the first possibility, we speak of a tax cut, although however, we are talking about only 50% of the expected costs for jobs.

Simply put, you pay in advance, and then, once the checks have been carried out and your tax position is ensured, the tax credit will start, but deferred over time according to the provisions of the Revenue Agency.

On the one hand it is beneficial to the state, because it reduces a virtual tax request, but you still spend on something that for the state it is a kind of investment in the long run.

On the other hand, for you it means seeing each other reduce the tax burden for at least 5 years. Even if this involves spending.

Otherwise, in the case of the discount on the invoice, it can be requested a real discount from the company that carries out the work up to an amount not exceeding the cost of the work itself.

What does it mean? It means that you will not have to put a penny, because the company will provide for everything, including expenses.

Otherwise it’s up to you to request a Bank financing, and use bank credit for all expenses. With the hope of getting credit from the state.

Ecobonus 2022: discount on invoice or credit transfer?

As mentioned, for the Ecobonus request you can choose whether to opt for the fiscal detraction or proceed with:

Discount in the invoice,

in the invoice, assignment credit.

If the first relates to the fact of leave all expenses to be paid by the company, and who therefore leave the responsibility of search for the lender or credit institution precisely to the construction company, otherwise it is the case of the second option.

In the case of the credit assignment, yes will have to proceed with the activation of a bank credit in order to provide for the payment of construction costs, which, subsequently, the institution will provide for the credit that they will subsequently request from the State.

Otherwise the option of assignment it could also concern the construction company to which you contact when you discount the invoice.

Stated even more simply, let’s assume you don’t want to spend anything on this bonus. You have two choices:

or ask the company to do the work for you “for free” but requesting the discount on the invoice, so as to leave the company with the task of finding the credit institution to finance the purchase of materials;

but requesting the discount on the invoice, so as to leave the company with the task of finding the credit institution to finance the purchase of materials; or ask the credit institution to assign the credit, so as to provide for the expenses for the company, in exchange they will have the collection of the credit.

In both cases, the company could lose out. And maybe you too, if things get worse.

Ecobonus 2022: watch out for expenses! That’s who it really is

The situation could worsen, in fact, in the adverse case, the Revenue Agency is immediately ready to cancel your Ecobonus 2022, also s we talk about fixtures.

Reason? For example, if you exceed the maximum spending limit. This bonus has like limit from expense not the famous 92,000 euros of the 110% Superbonus, but 60,000 euros. Not a low figure, of course, but in this expense they are also foreseen the masonry works and the fees of the professionals.

As well as, of course, the costs of materials requested by suppliers. And here’s the problem.

Why, how happened over the months, and as always happens when there is a soaring demand, the costs of products and materials have increased in an unusual way.

This can become a problem, because the spending limit is not affected by market fluctuations, or any inflationary trends. They are 60,000 euros and remain so, even if this can mean fewer but more expensive jobs.

In turn, there is a limit set for the so-called climatic bands, ranging from zone A to zone F. In this case, the maximum expense per square meter is:

550 euros for zones A, B, C;

for zones A, B, C; 750 euros for zones D, E, F.

Another essential requirement is also the fact that all payments must be made by traceable means, Which:

transfer,

cards from credit,

from ATM.

No cash payments, especially from 1 January 2022, with the new limit of 999.99 euros maximum for cash expenses. Penalty, dizzying administrative sanctions, even of 15,000 euros if we are talking about crafty merchants.

Ecobonus 2022: here’s how to request it also for windows

To have Ecobonus 2022, also for works relating to fixtures, the request must be forwarded to ENEA within a maximum of 90 days from the closure of the work, making use of the provisions set out in the dedicated website.

But you will already know that, however it goes, you will not be able to have more than 50% of the tax deduction. It’s kind of like the furniture bonus. You have a spending ceiling, in the case of the latter of 10,000 euros, but the bonus covers half of it, that is 5,000 euros. The rest is your responsibility.

In the case of the Ecobonus, it would be almost like opening a mortgage, with part of the advance that can be requested thanks to the tax credit.

And this anyway at your expense, given that the gratuity would be available only if I benefited from a bonus that will cover the entire expense. Like the Superbonus.

For your luck the option it’s still possible, even if not compatible with the Ecobonus. Or rather, it would be, but only if we are talking about driving interventions, that is, works that can be carried out simultaneously with other works, and that are linked by a relationship of interdependence.

That is, you are doing a job that will later allow you to do a second one, but only if you always fall within the Superbonus 110% limits.

Which are not few, especially as a result of last news concerning this home bonus of several tens of billions of euros.

In fact, one wonders if it is not more convenient to do a Universal bonus, in the style of the Single Universal Check.