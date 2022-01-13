Ecobonus motorcycles and electric scooters, from today the questions start again: discounts up to 4,000 euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

The eco-bonus for two wheels is back. At 10 am today, Thursday 13 January, the platform was reactivated by the Ministry of Economic Development (Mise) ecobonus.mise.gov.it, through which dealers will be able to book incentives for the purchase of electric or hybrid motorcycles and scooters.

A dowry of 150 million

According to what was communicated by the Ministry for Economic Development, the total allocation for the incentive is 150 million euros, equal to 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023 and 30 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026.

The dowry was allocated for this entire period by the 2021 Budget Law.

Who can apply

The contribution is aimed at all those who will purchase, by 2026, a new electric or hybrid vehicle of the categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e – which include mopeds, motorcycles (including tricycles and sidecars) and quadricycles (both light and “ordinary” ones) – without power limits.

The methods of delivery

The bonus is paid year by year. Therefore, to date, the quota of 20 million allocated for 2022 is available. If it were exhausted, we should wait for the automatic restoration, which will take place automatically in January 2023 with the arrival of the resources allocated to this last year (except for the law of the 2021 Budget is in the meantime modified by canceling the bonus, reducing it or increasing it).