Ecobonus motorcycles and mopeds, will start again from 13 January 2022

We start with the Ecobonus, but at the moment we are only talking about incentives concerning the purchase of motorcycles and mopeds. The platform dedicated to all dealers will reopen tomorrow, Thursday 13 February, at 10 am, for the booking of the bonus relating to two-wheeled vehicles.

The 2021 Budget Law had provided for these new incentives and an allocation of 150 million euros in total, to be divided into 20 million for each year from 2021 to 2023, and then another 30 for each year from 2024 to 2026. The Mise platform therefore reopens in less than 24 hours and will allow the booking of state incentives for all those who purchase motorcycles and mopeds.

To whom the contribution is addressed

The bonus can be claimed by anyone who buys a factory new electric or hybrid vehicle which is part of one of the following categories: L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e. The value of the bonus is not fixed but is calculated as a percentage of the purchase price of the vehicle itself, and therefore will be awarded 30% for purchases without scrapping e 40% for purchases with scrapping of an old vehicle. It is the Ministry itself that discloses all the information.

In this way Italy tries to give a further boost to the ecological motorcycle market and with low or zero emissions. As we have said in recent days, at the moment there is no incentive for the purchase of new cars for the whole of 2022. At least, the situation is so for now, and has already unleashed the ire of motorists and sector associations. , to say the least indignant by the government’s decision, given the double need on the one hand to revive the sector in serious crisis and on the other to help citizens change cars (also renewing the fleet, which in Italy is very dated and polluting ).

As for mopeds and motorcycles, on the other hand, the 2021 Budget Law has the incentive extended until 2026. So two-wheelers can consider themselves luckier than motorists.

The categories of vehicles covered by the incentive

As we have said the means that are part of one of the following categories will be covered by the new bonus active from 2021 to 2026:

L1e;

L2e;

L3e;

L4e;

L5e;

L6e;

L7e.

The mechanism works in percentages, with a 30% discount on the list price without scrapping, but up to a vat the maximum allowed value of 3,000 euros (VAT included) and a reduction of 40% instead, up to a maximum of 4,000 euros with scrapping. Attention to an important information: the vehicle that you decide to demolish must be part of the L category and be approved up to Euro 3.

How the incentive is distributed

The new Ecobonus for motorcycles and mopeds it is distributed only and exclusively by resellers. So people who decide to buy a new ecological vehicle must contact the seller, the dealership itself will register on the Ministry platform, which opens tomorrow morning, and book the incentive. The seller will thus be able to recognize the discount to the customer, which will be reimbursed by the manufacturer, which in turn will be the direct interested party who will have to recover the amount paid in the form of a tax credit.