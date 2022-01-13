Ecobonus motorcycles and scooters: 10 models to buy with incentives

The incentives for the purchase of hybrid or electric mopeds and motorcyclesthe. The 2022 eco-bonus, which amounts to 20 million euros, is part of a plan that runs until 2026, for which the 2021 budget law has allocated 150 million in total, intended for the renewal of the fleet with a view to sustainability. Grants can be claimed by dealers using the platform of the Ministry of Economic Development and will be directly deducted from the purchase price of the vehicles, which can be two, three or four wheels, with no power limits (categories from L1e to L7e).