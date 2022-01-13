Business

Ecobonus motorcycles and scooters: 10 models to buy with incentives

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

The incentives for the purchase of hybrid or electric mopeds and motorcyclesthe. The 2022 eco-bonus, which amounts to 20 million euros, is part of a plan that runs until 2026, for which the 2021 budget law has allocated 150 million in total, intended for the renewal of the fleet with a view to sustainability. Grants can be claimed by dealers using the platform of the Ministry of Economic Development and will be directly deducted from the purchase price of the vehicles, which can be two, three or four wheels, with no power limits (categories from L1e to L7e).


The “discount” will be 30% for a maximum of 3,000 euros in case of purchase without scrapping, while it will rise to 40% with a ceiling of 4,000 euros in the event that the buyer simultaneously scraps an old thermal model from Euro 0 to Euro 3. A good reason to concretely consider switching to a zero-emission scooter or motorcycle. Waiting for the return of the hybrid (it seems that, after the attempt to Piaggio a few years ago with his three-wheeler, Kawasaki intends to re-propose the theme on a real bike), here 10 models that stand out in the increasingly populated world of electric.

13 January 2022 | 15:35

(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Can you get rich with cryptocurrencies? Here is the truth

3 weeks ago

It will be a different Black Friday, with unobtainable products, real offers and fake discounts

November 15, 2021

From banks to football on TV: that habit of squeezing customers

November 6, 2021

Bills, energy cost turns off Lombard greenhouses

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button