Ecobonus motorcycles and scooters: 10 models to buy with incentives
The incentives for the purchase of hybrid or electric mopeds and motorcyclesthe. The 2022 eco-bonus, which amounts to 20 million euros, is part of a plan that runs until 2026, for which the 2021 budget law has allocated 150 million in total, intended for the renewal of the fleet with a view to sustainability. Grants can be claimed by dealers using the platform of the Ministry of Economic Development and will be directly deducted from the purchase price of the vehicles, which can be two, three or four wheels, with no power limits (categories from L1e to L7e).
The “discount” will be 30% for a maximum of 3,000 euros in case of purchase without scrapping, while it will rise to 40% with a ceiling of 4,000 euros in the event that the buyer simultaneously scraps an old thermal model from Euro 0 to Euro 3. A good reason to concretely consider switching to a zero-emission scooter or motorcycle. Waiting for the return of the hybrid (it seems that, after the attempt to Piaggio a few years ago with his three-wheeler, Kawasaki intends to re-propose the theme on a real bike), here 10 models that stand out in the increasingly populated world of electric.
13 January 2022 | 15:35
(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED