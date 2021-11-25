Ecobonus, possible extension for those who want to buy a car in 2022

There is a real possibility that theEcobonus come also extended in 2022. This was announced by Minister Giorgetti, also anticipating that the main changes could in particular concern the auto sector and the entire purchasing sector.

Ecobonus extension: Giorgetti’s announcement

The Government “gives priority to the automotive and green sector, to support the production structure”, said Giorgetti during a Question time in Parliament.

“For what concern purchase support we are carefully monitoring the latest provision to see where the request is directed – added the Minister of Economic Development -. For this reason, the possibility of inserting a refinancing measure for 2022 in the budget law should not be underestimated, but taking into account the development of the market “.

The idea therefore of extend the Ecobonus in 2022 becomes concrete and focuses on the purchase of green cars with a low environmental impact, in order to make the ecological transition in the country more sustainable.

Ecobonus, how it works

After the refinancing of the measure, with the tax decree that in 2021 provided 100 million euros for the autonomitive fund, from 27 October it was again possible to book incentives for the purchase of vehicles on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform low emissions (here the guide to the question)

The eco-bonus is not awarded to the individual taxpayer interested in the purchase. To request information on the contribution, in fact, buyers must contact a dealer directly, who will also manage the practice to obtain the discount, paid to the buyer by offsetting the purchase price. In particular, sellers are required to:

register in advance in the Resellers Area;

book the contributions relating to each individual vehicle, obtaining, according to the availability of resources, a booking registration receipt;

confirm the operation within 180 days of booking, communicating the license plate number of the new vehicle delivered and attaching the required documentation.

Ecobonus, what are the contributions foreseen for the purchase of a vehicle

Regarding the discounts recognized by the Ecobonus, Giorgetti did not express himself. If the amounts are confirmed as valid today, the contributions foreseen for the purchase of a vehicle with respect to the category are:

from 1,500 euros to 6 thousand euros for vehicles of category M1, with the scrapping of a vehicle of the same category approved for the Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 classes;

for vehicles of category M1, with the scrapping of a vehicle of the same category approved for the Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 classes; equal to discounts from 30% to 40% (up to a maximum of 3,000 / 4,000 euros) for category L vehicles, with the scrapping of a category L vehicle approved for the Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 classes or subject to re-calibration pursuant to the Decree of the Ministry of 76 of 2 February 2011, published in the Official Gazette on 2 April 2011 (in the case of financial leasing for at least 12 months);

(up to a maximum of 3,000 / 4,000 euros) for category L vehicles, with the scrapping of a category L vehicle approved for the Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 classes or subject to re-calibration pursuant to the Decree of the Ministry of 76 of 2 February 2011, published in the Official Gazette on 2 April 2011 (in the case of financial leasing for at least 12 months); from 750 to 2 thousand euros for vehicles of category M1, with the scrapping of a vehicle of the same category approved for the Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 classes and registered for at least 10 years.

The 2021 Budget Law has provided for purchases from 1 January 2021 a further bonus subject to the seller’s discount of 2,000 euros if the purchase is with scrapping and 1.000 if the purchase is without scrapping. In addition, with the same maneuver, the legislator also introduced two new categories of vehicles, the special N1 and M1, recognizing a contribution for self-purchased purchases from 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021 and in financial leasing from 25 July 2021. as of December 31, 2021. The incentive in this case varies from 800 euros to 8 thousand euros.