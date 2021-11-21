Ecological decorations: how to decorate your home for Christmas

The Christmas is upon us and, as usual, we are preparing to decorate the house with lights, garlands and themed furnishings. From traditional to more creative decorations: there is no better occasion to indulge yourself withhome decor. But be careful to choose ornaments with reduced ienvironmental impact. After all, why pour on the “usual” polluting junk when far more eco-sustainable alternatives are available?

The Christmas tree: which one to choose

There is no self-respecting tradition without a fir tree decorated with balls, festoons and lights. According to a survey conducted by Coldiretti in 2019, about 88% of Italian families do not give up onChristmas tree: approximately 5 million trees will be sold during the holiday season. However, there remains a knot to untie: is it better the synthetic one or the timeless fir? Contrary to what logic may suggest, the second option is by far the most environmentally sustainable choice. And the reason is soon said.

According to some estimates, synthetic trees pollute 10 times more than real ones. This is because the production of a plastic fir emits a considerable amount of greenhouse gases and, since they are mostly imported products from the other side of the world, they are transported over long distances by polluting means.

The real fir, on the other hand, can be placed in a garden pot and can be kept in excellent condition for about 10 years. If you don’t have enough space to house one, contact a trusted nurseryman to take care of it for you until the following Christmas. Furthermore, it should be remembered that about 90% of the trees used during the Christmas period come from local horticultural crops and only 10% from the forests which, as a practice, are thinned to ensure biodiversity.

Christmas lights: better classic or led?

Not only the synthetic Christmas tree but also lights and illuminations have a very high polluting impact. To overcome this criticality there are two possible solutions: LED lights and solar lights.

LED lights are preferable to “incandescent” ones (the classic halogen lights, so to speak) since they are energy-efficient, emitting almost negligible quantities of CO2. According to a study conducted byarchiturasostenibile.it, the first ones, lit for a month 5 hours a day, consume only 3kwh compared to 472kwh of traditional ones for an energy saving of 75%.

Another alternative, if you intend to decorate the balconies and terraces of your home, are solar powered lights. There are different sizes and types: from classic outdoor light chains to Christmas tubes. Generally they are recharged by means of a solar panel only to then light up, almost as if by magic, when darkness falls. Sure, the initial investment can be expensive. But considering that they don’t need to be powered by electricity, it’s worth giving them a thought, right?

Christmas decorations

Christmas is the time of year when the most is produced waste and more food is wasted. Much of the “waste” comes from the packaging of gifts and from the abnormal quantity of decorations that, at the end of the holidays, end up straight in the dustbin.

To avoid unnecessary surpluses, we can dust off old ornaments and decorations. With a bit of ingenuity it is possible to create real small restoration works. Acrylic paint, for example, is suitable for many types of surfaces. You could use it to paint battered balls and furnishings worn by time.

As for the classic Christmas centerpieces, indulge yourself with your imagination. An idea could be to use flowers and fruit, previously dried, to make fragrant garlands. Even a simple preserving jar or a wicker basket can be transformed into pretty containers in which to serve appetizers to guests during the dinner. In short, don’t be afraid to experiment or try your hand at decoupage jobs. And nature will thank you.