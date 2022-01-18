Ecological transformation. Olbia signs an agreement with Siram Veolia – Olbianova

The municipality of Olbia has signed a Public Private Partnership agreement between the Municipality of Olbia and Siram Veolia on environmental sustainability, digitalisation and efficiency of services.

Siram Veolia – a leading group in energy efficiency and integrated resource management services – is the parent company of the temporary association of companies with CNP Energia.

At the center of the plan, granted in concession for 19 years with a total value of about 15 million euros, there are 43 municipal buildings, of which 70% are schools and the remaining offices, museums, libraries, aggregation centers.

Starting from spring 2022 – the Municipality informs – a series of interventions are planned including: the replacement of obsolete boilers with new condensing heat generators, the installation of regulation systems and remote management of thermal power plants through BMS, installation of thermostatic valves on radiators, installation of LED lighting devices and luminous flux regulation systems, solar thermal for some schools as well as photovoltaic systems on some buildings for a total installed power of approximately 210 kWp.

The agreement provides for private investments for over 3 million euros and the pursuit of energy saving objectives on the electricity component to be borne by the administration equal to 743,460 kWh. A reduction of 381 tons of CO2 per year is also expected.

The project provides for the centralization, with a single interlocutor, of the maintenance activities of the technological systems serving the buildings of the Municipality. The objective is both the improvement of the quality of the service for citizens and the management and logistic one for the municipal administration.

“For the Municipality of Olbia this project is only the beginning of a path strongly desired by the Administration – declared the mayor of Olbia, Settimo Nizzi – which will foresee in the coming years a series of organic initiatives to improve our city and transform it into a real smart city “.

“The initiative is in line with others we have undertaken and which concern energy efficiency. These actions represent global environmental challenges which our future cannot ignore ”, said Antonella Sciola, Councilor for Public Works.

“For Siram Veolia – said Massimo Rovati, manager of the Centro Siram Veolia business unit -, a Group that has been operating in Sardinia for over 25 years with clients in the public and private sectors, this is a new challenge fully in line with the Recovery Plan and Resilience in terms of ecological transformation and digitalization of the Public Administration “