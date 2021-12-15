Ecological transition, automotive: “Without Lombardy, the country stops”

With regard to the latest statements by the Interministerial Committee for the Ecological Transition (ISCED) on the technological transition of the automotive supply chain, the Councilor for Economic Development of the Lombardy Region Guido Guidesi took a clear stance. At this rate, Lombardy risks losing over 20,000 jobs. A disastrous scenario, which could block the entire nation.

During one of the latest meetings on the subject, chaired by the vice president of ISCED and current minister of ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, the results of COP26 were discussed, and the topic relating to the replacement of vehicles with internal combustion engine. In many advanced countries, the deadline for phasing out passenger cars with internal combustion engines is 2035. The deadline for vans and light commercial transport vehicles is 2040.

“ The concern of the entrepreneurs of theautomotive, strongly expressed by Confindustria Nord, is our concern “, declared the councilor and representative of the League.” As a Region we do not question the goals of the ecological transition, but we do not share how to achieve these goals. It takes technological neutrality to achieve those goals “, he added.

Guido Guidesi therefore asked to give companies in the automotive supply chain the possibility of using their ingenuity, research activity and innovation through technology neutrality to achieve the objectives set to protect the environment and at the same time the work, because “ without work there is no future “, And “ without the Lombardy the country stops “.