Ecological transition, The auto industry in government: “Electricity is not enough, more attention to e-fuels”

“A realistic energy transition of the fleet in circulation in 2030, both at the Italian and European level, can only be achieved by defining market targets that also enhance the contribution that renewable and low-carbon fuels are able to ensure already in the short term, guaranteeing at the same time that the industrial fabric can face the transition in a less violent way “: this can be read in one of the most important passages of the letter sent by various associations representing the automotive supply chain and the fuel industry to the government, to the representation of Italy to the EU and to the members of the Interministerial Committee for Ecological Transition. The letter, signed by Unem, Federmetano, NGV Italia, Assogasmetano, Assogasliquidi, Anigas, Anfia and Confapi, calls for greater attention to the “fundamental role of renewable and low carbon liquid and gaseous fuels” and their “enormous contribution, alongside development of electric mobility ”, for the national and European“ achievement of the challenging decarbonisation targets of the transport sector ”.

The electric is not yet mature. To support their requests, the associations recall how the European car and commercial vehicle fleet will be made up by 2030 of over 70% of vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines, especially in the field of heavy transport. Therefore, it is necessary “to support, in parallel with the development of an ecosystem for electric mobility, a European strategy for renewable and low-carbon fuels to ensure that the important decarbonisation contribution required from the road transport sector can effectively On the other hand, the “complexity” of the fight against climate change and the “revolutions” linked to the energy transition lead the signatories of the letter to “strongly reiterate the impossibility of considering everything solvable with the contribution of a single technology , among other things, still evolving from the point of view of technological development and not yet mature in terms of market ecosystem in almost any European country “.

The risks of the phase-out. Furthermore, the letter mentions the occupational and economic damages related to the possible ban on combustion engines internal in 2035. In this sense, the recent study by Clepa, according to which Italy risks losing approximately 73,000 jobs by 2040, of which 67,000 already between 2025 and 2030. The associations also criticize the methodologies used by the European Commission in the “Fit for 55” package and propose , to assess the real impacts of road transport, the adoption of the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) or the “well-to-wheel” approach, or mechanisms such as the “crediting system”. “These are all solutions which, if adopted in European regulations, would favor the development of liquid and gaseous renewable and low carbon fuels, absolutely necessary to immediately contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in road transport.” The associations conclude by expressing the certainty that “an inclusive, neutral, clear and stable legislative and regulatory framework, deriving from a decarbonization strategy not based only on electrification, but open to a variety of technologies”, will also entail “significant social benefits and positive employment implications” .