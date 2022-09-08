“Realistic” : Ecology: Kim Kardashian says she is doing what she can

The reality TV star explained in an interview that everyone has to choose how to fight global warming.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic,” Kim Kardashian told Interview magazine. G.C. Images

In July, Kim Kardashian was named on a list of stars who have taken a large number of private jet flights this year, alongside Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg and Mark Wahlberg. She has also been targeted by critics for ignoring, like Sylvester Stallone, the water restrictions imposed in Southern California, where she lives.

In an interview for the September 2022 issue of the magazine “Interview” – for which she poses in jockstrap – editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked him for his views on steps that can be taken to fight global warming, and we’re not disappointed…

“Nobody will be 100% perfect”

“I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help,” she replied. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there is so much to fear on this planet, it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety,” she replied.

And to add: “I have friends who are super involved in climate change, and I love learning more from them. I do what I can, but you have to choose what really works for you in your life. No one will be 100% perfect.

In the choice of ecological measures to be applied to his person, the saving of water and energy is obviously not part of it.

