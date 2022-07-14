Econo eliminates two supermarkets in the west area

Econo Supermarkets reported that two stores in the west area are no longer part of its supermarket chain.

“We wish to inform you that the store located in the municipality of Aguada and the store located on Victoria Avenue in the municipality of Aguadilla will no longer be part of the Econo Supermarket chain,” said Eduardo Marxuach, president and chief executive officer (CEO). in English).

Marxuach did not explain the reasons for leaving of these two establishments of the chain.

However, the Econo of Victoria Street in Aguadilla had been pointed out in recent months by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) for having in their refrigerators decomposing meats. At that time, DACO officials indicated that they were alerted to the situation by anonymous confidences from consumers, and when the agency’s inspectors went to the supermarket they were able to confirm that the complaints were true.

The Econo administration took action on the matter, and assigned a Quality Control team to investigate the reason for what happened, and at first, they did not rule out that it could be due to the constant voltage drops that affect electrical appliances. However, they reiterated that it was an isolated event, since their meats are top quality.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health arrived at the Victoria Street supermarket and seized all the meat that was in said refrigerator.

“It is important to note that the store known as Econo Aguadilla Gate 5 continues to operate as usual to serve all our consumers and the general public,” Marxuach clarified.

“The chain will continue with the operation of the remaining 62 stores in 46 municipalities of Puerto Rico, with its offer of quality, service and good prices to consumers,” added the CEO of Econo.

Founded in 1970, Econo Supermarkets has a workforce of more than 8,000 employees.