Economic agenda of 11 November 2021

ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

corporate-financial statementsFinancial data 3rd quarter 2021

Conference call to comment on the results for the 3rd quarter of 2021

Extraordinary operations

  • The placement of the fourth tranche of the BTP Futura. The public offer will end on November 12th.

Business Square

  • Cofle debuts at Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia).

INTERNATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS

UNITED STATES

  • Closing of the bond market on Veteran’s Day. Nyse and Nasdaq open regularly.

PLACEMENTS OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES

ITALY

  • Issue of BTP August 2024 (gross annual coupon: 0.0%; ISIN code: IT0005452989). Amount between 1.5 and 2 billion euros.
  • Issue of BTP February 2029 (gross annual coupon: 0.45%; ISIN code: to be attributed). Amount between 3.25 and 3.75 billion euros.

CENTRAL BANKS

ECB

  • Publication of the Economic Bulletin (10.00 am).

MACROECONOMICS

EUROPE

  • The European Commission publishes the autumn economic forecast.

GREAT BRITAIN

  • GDP (first estimate) of the 3rd quarter 2021 (08.00). Consensus: +1.4 t / t.
  • Industrial production in September 2021 (08.00). Consensus: nd
  • Trade balance in September 2021 (08.00). Consensus: nd


