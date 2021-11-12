Business
Economic agenda of 11 November 2021
ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
Financial data 3rd quarter 2021
Conference call to comment on the results for the 3rd quarter of 2021
Extraordinary operations
- The placement of the fourth tranche of the BTP Futura. The public offer will end on November 12th.
Business Square
- Cofle debuts at Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia).
INTERNATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS
UNITED STATES
- Closing of the bond market on Veteran’s Day. Nyse and Nasdaq open regularly.
PLACEMENTS OF GOVERNMENT SECURITIES
ITALY
- Issue of BTP August 2024 (gross annual coupon: 0.0%; ISIN code: IT0005452989). Amount between 1.5 and 2 billion euros.
- Issue of BTP February 2029 (gross annual coupon: 0.45%; ISIN code: to be attributed). Amount between 3.25 and 3.75 billion euros.
CENTRAL BANKS
ECB
- Publication of the Economic Bulletin (10.00 am).
MACROECONOMICS
EUROPE
- The European Commission publishes the autumn economic forecast.
GREAT BRITAIN
- GDP (first estimate) of the 3rd quarter 2021 (08.00). Consensus: +1.4 t / t.
- Industrial production in September 2021 (08.00). Consensus: nd
- Trade balance in September 2021 (08.00). Consensus: nd