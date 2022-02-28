Economic collapse of Russia and Ukraine in the midst of war? This is how bitcoin and the dollar respond

The war has many fronts, as well as victims. And in the case of Russia and Ukraine, not only the material and human damage is already being felt, but also the effects on both economies: their currencies have suffered markedly in recent weeks. First with geopolitical tensions. Then with the escalation to the military field.

Both the ruble (RUB), Russian national currency; such as the hryvnia (UAH), currency of national circulation in Ukraine, have depreciated against the dollar (USD) noticeably over the last two weeks.

However, the most affected so far has been Russia’s national currency, amid a series of economic and trade sanctions on the Eurasian giant from the United States and Europe.

Advertising

In the few hours that have gone by this week, the exchange rate between the RUB and the USD has shot up around 30%, in TradingView data. And the picture looks darker if we take into account another 8% that the price of the US currency had risen in the previous seven-day period.

On that occasion, the exchange rate opened at just about 77 rubles per dollar. Right now, while this article is being written, the price is close to 110 RUB per USD.

The dollar has risen from 77 to more than 100 rubles in the last two weeks. Source: TradingView.

For its part, the UAH/USD pair has also risen. However, it has done so in a much more moderate way compared to the Russian currency: just over 3% last week and another 1.5% so far this Monday, February 28.

Although in the comparison it seems that the Ukrainian currency comes out lucky, the exchange with the dollar has risen in total about 10% if we take the last three weeks as reference. Let us remember that, although the Russian military offensive began a few days ago, tensions between the parties have been intensifying in recent weeks.

This is how the dollar has risen against the UAH in recent weeks. Source: TradingView.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, on the rise in use and price

Although bitcoin (BTC) has remained lateral in the market in recent days, the depreciation of the two national currencies has also been reflected in their respective market pairs against BTC.

The price of the main cryptocurrency in the market has increased more than 7% so far this Monday, according to Binance records. From 3 million 400 thousand rubles per BTC to almost 3 million 700 thousand. Meanwhile, the price of BTC in the Ukrainian currency has risen just over 2.5%, going from 1 million 235 thousand UAH to almost 1 million 270 thousand hryvnias for each BTC.

The position of both nations regarding this and other cryptocurrencies could not be more disparate. While in Russia public policy has been predominantly against BTC, in Ukraine the government has even been accepting donations with BTC and ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in the market, to finance the war from its front.

Peak trading with cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Even the cryptocurrency market soared among the Ukrainians following the declaration of the Russian military operation on February 24. CoinGecko records show that on local exchange Kuna there was a trading peak between the 24th and 25th of this month: more than 4 million dollars of volume in different cryptocurrencies.

The increase was up to 300% As for the volume of money moved in the operations of the Ukrainians, which went from averaging less than 1.5 million dollars in 24-hour ranges to even 4.5 million at its highest point.

Cryptocurrency trading spiked on the Ukrainian exchange Kuna. Source: CoinGecko.

Among the cryptocurrencies that stand out in these exchanges, we can see the predominance of the stablecoin USDT, as the Ukrainians have chosen to take refuge in the dollar. But about 15% of the trade has been in bitcoin (BTC) and more than the remaining 10% in ether (ETH).