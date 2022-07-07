Economic crisis reaches vehicles: these are the brands with the least sales

Sales of vehicles of these brands have fallen by up to 15%.

General Motors (GM) and Toyota are among the companies with the lowest quarterly sales of cars in the United States, at a time when supply chain problems continue to unsettle the industry.

In the quarter ending June 30, GM sold 582,401 cars; 15% less than the same period last year.

GM said it needs components for 95,000 partially built vehicles it expects to deliver by the end of the year.

That scenario has become normal in the past year as automakers try to deplete their stores amid a tight supply of semiconductors and other key parts for the industry.

GM reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook, but its second-quarter net income of between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion was below consensus analyst estimates.

For its part, Toyota announced the sale of 531,105 units in the same period, which represents a decrease of 23% compared to the same quarter of 2021. The Japanese company cited the “continuous inventory problems” that affect its dealers.

The car company Cox Automotive expects a 19.3% drop in US car sales for the second quarter.

“Although economic conditions have worsened in recent months, supply shortages remain the biggest headwind facing the auto industry,” said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox.

On its side, Hyundai Motor America also reported its quarterly results in which a decrease in sales of 23% was registered.

