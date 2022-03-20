Economic growth could be recorded this year

Although the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that Mexico’s growth in 2022 will be low, at 2.3 percent, it is difficult to make predictions. In addition, in a context such as the current one, of uncertainty, in which it would seem that the pandemic is under control, it cannot be established whether the coronavirus will resurface, there will be new variants, or whether the vaccines will work; or, what is going to happen with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, academics from the Institute of Economic Research (IIEc) of the UNAM agreed.

During the round table “The economic growth of Mexico 2021 and perspectives for 2022”, Moritz Alberto Cruz Blanco said that the development of the economy and its sustainability must be achieved through the domestic market, internal consumption, and “every time that private investment does not respond, the other option is public investment”.

In this sense, there is progress that, although insufficient, encourages a vision of where to continue to maintain economic growth. Furthermore, it is not a response to the phenomenon of the crisis, but rather a policy that was adopted from the beginning of the current administration. “You want to stimulate consumption, make it grow,” he specified.

The expert mentioned that the first aspect that is rescued from 2021 is the growth of 4.8 percent, which does not represent a recovery from the pronounced fall that was observed in 2020. Although it is not explosive, it is important.

In the second quarter of last year a “rebound” was detected, driven, above all, by the tertiary sector of the economy; it was strong and vigorous, but short-lived, barely three months. “It has been said that it slowed down because there were no policies to maintain dynamism, but that is not necessarily true, because the slowdown was global.”

The same pattern was observed in the United States: a strong recovery in that period and then a slowdown, reflecting a synchronous behavior. “The reason for this has nothing to do with economic policy, but with the uncertainty associated with the resurgence of COVID infections and the emergence of variants of the coronavirus, such as delta and omicron,” Cruz Blanco said.

These factors undermined the relative stability that seemed to emerge and established uncertainty again, so that activity did not recover and this was associated with globalized inflation, which forced several central banks to take countercyclical measures to, in theory, control it.

For the current administration, Moritz Alberto Cruz explained, the ways to stimulate domestic consumption are: increases in the minimum wage; transfers to sectors with lower incomes (support programs for older adults, people with disabilities, scholarships for students, etc.) and public investment.

The latter, according to the Federation’s Expenditure Budget, will reach this year 3.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the highest amount in the last 10 years; Its priority is the connectivity of regions by land and air through projects such as the interoceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the Tulum airport or the Mexico-Toluca interurban train, for example, which should have effects such as job creation.

In his participation, Arturo Ortiz Wadgymar added that the pandemic was a factor that determined the decrease in economic activity in the second half of last year. Despite factors against it, GDP growth of almost five percent, call it a recovery or a “rebound”, places us in the positive quadrant.

“That seemed little to some, who thought that we had to grow to seven or eight to reach previous levels, but they forget that there is an international crisis and a pandemic with two variants of the virus that affected the possibility of greater growth in the economy. ”, specified the specialist.

It is uncertain, he continued, to know what will happen with the matter of Russia and Ukraine; it is unreasonable to make projections of an aspect that we cannot control; the costs that this war may have are also unreliable. Internally we do not know what is going to happen; the electrical reform is pending, for example.

Mexico, the specialist pointed out, has faced a global economic recession and a pandemic. Still, 2021 “wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it out to be.” There is a possibility that in 2022 there will be clear growth, not as high as five percent, “but 2, 2.5 or 3 would be reasonable.”

Gerardo Minto Rivera, moderator of the remote session, explained that we are in a moment of national and international crisis. In 2020 the Mexican economy had its pronounced contraction; GDP plummeted due to the still present issue of the pandemic. If we add to this Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, “there will be damage to the national economy, whether we like it or not.”

Organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank established that the effects that the Russian invasion will have on the world economy are unknown; “There are many elements that place the national economy in an environment of global crisis,” he concluded.

