“Economic recovery slows down”

Nadia Calvino, First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, participated this Wednesday in the debate ‘Shall we talk about it?’ of Antena 3 Noticias, in which she spoke about the role of women in Spanish society, the war in Ukraine and the economic crisis.

The slowdown caused in the world economy by the coronavirus pandemic, first, and by the war between Russia and Ukraine, later, has occupied an important part of the digital debate, in which Calviño has chatted with Yaiza Canosa, a young Galician entrepreneur who , with less than 30, has founded the logistics operator GOI.

The Minister of Economic Affairs has assured that the economic recovery is not in danger despite the current scenario of war and inflation, thanks, above all, to the package of European Funds approved to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus. “The economic recovery is slowing down, but it is not at risk”, has stated.

In this debate on ‘Shall we talk?’, moderated by Mónica Prado, head of the Digital Area of ​​Antena 3 Noticias, Calviño has assured that, in the context of the armed conflict, it becomes “more imperative and urgent” to deploy all the related projects with the economic package approved by Brussels.

“Spain is one of the main countries benefiting from European funds. We are talking about 140,000 million euros, is an unprecedented amount and an extraordinary opportunity”, he explained, pointing out that, in a context like the current one, it is vital “not to withdraw the agreed stimuli”.

“Putin blackmails energy”

Regarding the economic sanctions against Vladimir Putin, Calviño has assured that, in the medium and long term, it is essential to stop depending on gas producers such as Russia, “and for that we have to accelerate the entire transition towards an energy that is the cleanest and cheap as possible.Spain has plenty of resources for that: wind, sun and green hydrogen”, has emphasized.

Putin “is blackmailing energy to respond to the economic measures that the West is applying against his government,” he summarized.