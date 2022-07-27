Economical and effective: this is Amber Heard’s diet to stay in shape with your budget

While her ex-husband spent an exorbitant $62,000 on a dinner to celebrate his victory at trial, Amber Heard must save every penny to try to pay off her debt. Ella’s low-budget diet works just as well as any other, so no excuses.

July 27, 2022

Amber Heard spent months in the eye of the hurricane for the trial in which her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, sued her for defamation and for which she must pay 8.4 million dollars. The actress is still grabbing headlines, but this time it is because of her lifestyle that she has to lead with such a debt. Her diet has also been disrupted.

The actress eats without remorse, but also takes care of her figure.

But the actress is not daunted. To stay in shape, the also model has come up with an economical and easy-to-implement diet, which she has been taking for a few weeks. Amber Heard did not exclude any food groups to ensure good nutrition.

For breakfast, the actress from Aquaman Eat eggs, either whole or scrambled. It usually accompanies them with toasted wholemeal bread and orange juice, preferably natural. Occasionally it accompanies breakfast with some fruit such as banana or watermelon.

In the food, Amber Heard don’t miss out on protein. She prefers grilled chicken breast, she accompanies it with vegetables and a little rice. Dinner alternates with chicken breast or fish fillet, some vegetables and a fresh salad.

Amber Heard has made it very clear that she has the will to bounce back from adversity.

In addition to the main dishes, Amber Heard she makes her mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks, where she usually has nuts, green tea, or protein-containing shakes, one at a time. The actress’s diet has kept her fit and strong to resist hardships.