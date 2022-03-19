Economically suffocating Russia, the solution for the end of the war in Ukraine?

<br />

In much of the world they are confident that financial collapse, large-scale economic sanctions will ultimately lead Vladimir Putin to back down and end this cruel, terrible, bloody invasion of Ukraine. That in the end Putin see that there is no other alternative. And in this way it is thought that a third world war that is so feared can be prevented.

In the Kremlin there is talk of an economic war. And so the fear is that really if Russia feels strangled, suffocated, she may even think of other alternatives that are not necessarily ending the conflict in Ukraine. So the world has a particularly important dilemma here.

In the short term this is having a very serious impact on the Russian economy. And the intention of the sanctions is that it is believed that through the sanctions they are going to be able to dissuade Putin from taking another path, which is not going to happen. Putin is very clear about what he is going to be and he is going to do it at any cost.

Will sanctions stop the war? We analyze the issue in a new episode of “Global Challenges” with José Levy.

