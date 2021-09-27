Economist: The time has come to invest in Bitcoin

If a English financial weekly such as the Economist, in its latest issue, it dedicates a lengthy article to explain how Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies could be a form of diversification for investors, perhaps it is a sign that digital currencies are preparing for greater adoption.

The Economist takes a Nobel Prize as an example

According to the Economist, cryptocurrencies could represent an excellent choice in terms of diversifying their investments.

The famous weekly of the City also cites a Nobel laureate in economics, Harry Markowitz’s, that years ago he explained how having a mixed portfolio of less risky assets and riskier ones, just like Bitcoin, was necessary to have on average higher returns from your investments.

And it is thanks to the development of this theory that Markowitz won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1990. The Economist therefore brings back the theory of the well-known economist to adapt it to our times and to wallets, which increasingly see the presence of digital currencies.

Despite the volatility, the British newspaper explains how in the medium term investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum, and in major digital currencies, it was still one of the most profitable returns by far.

The results reported by the English newspaper show how even during the 2018-2019 bear market of the crypto market, a portfolio with a 1% allocation to Bitcoin would still have offered a higher risk-return option than one without.

The correlation between crypto and other financial markets

It has long been trying to analyze what is the correlation between cryptocurrencies and other traditional financial markets. Until now, as the Economist article points out, this correlation has been quite low.

Since this is an after all new and innovative asset, it is difficult to find a direct correlation with the bond or stock market.

According to writes the Economist, which reports precise financial data to support, in the last three years, the correlation between Bitcoin and shares of all geographic areas was between 0.2 and 0.3. Over longer time horizons it would be even weaker.

What appears certain is that Bitcoin increases its attractiveness in those countries with large high inflation problems, like most African, Central American, and some South American countries with Venezuela and Argentina in the lead.

At the same time, a clear link between digital currencies and interest rate decisions made by world central banks.

It is also difficult to evaluate a direct correlation between Bitcoin and what could be, according to many, its likely future adoption, namely the store of value par excellence, namely gold.

Bitcoin versus traditional finance

The fact that Bitcoin was born in 2009, after the 2008 financial crisis, precisely for create a currency free from the control of regulatory authorities, has created a very difficult relationship between digital currencies and the world of traditional finance.

The main central banks of the world, like the large investment banks, immediately warned of the dangers inherent in investments in such a risky and poorly regulated asset.

China, last week, has banned cryptocurrencies across the country, causing an immediate collapse in prices. But even the fed has always been very cautious on similar financial instruments.

The relationship between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies appears to be indirectly correlated to the enthusiasm it arouses in investors.

However, the climate seems to have changed in recent years, at least as regards the large investment banks, which always look to cryptocurrencies as an investment asset that can yield significant returns.

Three Bitcoin futures were listed on the CME in 2019, and for about a year about twenty ETFs presented to the SEC still waiting for the green light from the stock exchange control authority American.

This new climate around cryptocurrencies is convincing many central banks to develop state digital currency projects, which can somehow be considered as a regulated and controlled alternative to the spread of traditional cryptocurrencies