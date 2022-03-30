Economist warns of bitcoin bond drawbacks

There are four alerts made by the economist Frank Muci on the site specialized in crypto assets CoinDesk, for those who are “excited” to acquire the $1,000 million in the bitcoin bond or volcano bond that the Government of El Salvador announced that it is going to issue.

The first is that it considers that the issuer of the bonds is the wrong one. The finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, stated that it would be LaGeo, a state company, that would issue the Volcán bonds. Muci believes that LaGeo’s profitability is insufficient to support the interest payments on the bonds. “In addition, LaGeo already has $205 million in long-term debt, so the bond would multiply its leverage sixfold,” the portal says.

The lack of information regarding the bond, its terms, risks and conditions is the second warning sign it raises. “In fact, the authorities have not even published a white paper or website with the formula for the bitcoin dividend, plans to safeguard the $500 million bitcoin purchase, or any other basic facts. At this point, potential buyers are based on photo information from an outdated PowerPoint slide describing last November’s bonus,” is another critic.

Muci notices the fact that the legal regulations under which the bond will be governed are unknown, ideally they say that this should be with the Law of New York, but it will be done with the laws of El Salvador and for Muci the country has legal insecurity . “Last May, El Salvador’s congress voted to remove five judges from the Supreme Court and hastily replaced them in less than two months,” he emphasizes regarding the legal insecurity surrounding the issue of bitcoin bond issuance.

The third alarm signal raised about the issuance of bitcoin bonds is that El Salvador’s finances are in an unsustainable situation, due to the high level of debt acquired by the country and that it must pay.

Muci maintains that a country with this financial situation tries to change course through spending cuts, increased tax collection or other measures, “however, this does not seem to be the current plan in El Salvador, which raises the prospect of insolvency and a debt crisis If El Salvador is expected to default on debt in the next two or three years, it makes no sense for the country to issue even more debt unless its government has charted a clear path to financial sustainability. That does not appear to be the case at this time,” the Coindesk note reads.

The support through which the Government says it will issue the bonds is the fourth alarm signal. “The bond will be issued on Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency exchange that is banned in the United States,” says the portal, explaining that Bitfinex has been fined for irregular operations in which even its clients have asked for money. The recommendation they make is that they change the emission support.