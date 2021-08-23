Economy: what to know about Bitcoins

3 ‘of reading

Senigallia 08/23/2021 – Bitcoin was born in 2009 by the hand of one or more known hackers under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. This is a real revolution in the field of economics, as unlike other currencies, Bitcoin does not make use of central banks for the storage and distribution of physical coins but it all happens on the web.

A network of PCs manages peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and strong cryptography is used to ensure secure transactions. Currently it is estimated that around 21 million Bitcoins are available on the network and the value has risen exponentially in recent months, it has gone from 0 in 2009, reaching around 1000 dollars in 2019 and making a huge leap forward in the last period to nearly 30,000 dollars.

How to buy and use Bitcoin?

To buy Bitcoin, it is mandatory to open an account or virtual wallet, without which it is impossible to access the cryptocurrency trading system, therefore not just Bitcoin. Once this is done, it is necessary to connect to all those sites that allow you to exchange money with virtual currency by bank transfer or better still by credit or debit card. In this regard, it is possible to find many portals around the web that deal with the aforementioned transactions but only a few are really reliable and even fewer can really keep their promises in terms of bitcoin profit. Once you have exchanged your money, you can act in different ways: keep your Bitcoins and wait for their value to grow further, use them in the cryptocurrency market, or use them for your purchases as more and more virtual and physical businesses accept such. payment methods. As with everything, even for cryptocurrencies it is good to evaluate all the pros and cons that lie behind this type of investment. From them they certainly have a very simple and fast use and almost zero transaction costs, on the other hand the value of the coins is very fluctuating and in the worst case scenario you can see a real collapse.

Is Bitcoin Safe?

As we have seen, the Bitcoin security system is very safe using a decentralization of the currency, but it goes without saying that since it is virtual money it can always be stolen through a hacker attack or because a hard disk malfunction occurs. To avoid such dangers, it is possible to rely on various security companies that offer insurance coverage on cryptocurrencies and also the creation of a safety deposit box to protect virtual currencies from possible attacks by cyber pirates. It is in these cases that the profound difference between the world of virtual currencies and banks is felt. Certainly the banking systems charge a high price for their services and sometimes carry out investment actions to the detriment of the customer or without duly informing him, but the absence of a credit institution automatically means less security and transparency. However, there are those who respond to these insinuations with the Blockchain used by technological platforms.

Ultimately it is impossible to determine how profitable or safe it can be to invest in Bitcoin but certainly in the light of what has been examined it will be possible to make at least an informed choice.