Entertainment

Ecoterror and many Spanish genre films stand out at the 55th Sitges Festival – Culture

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 46 3 minutes read

The 55th edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival will emphasize eco-terror in some of its films and will display a “good harvest” of Spanish genre cinema, in a year in which the event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere of “tron”.

The director of the festival, Ángel Sala, has advanced this Wednesday in the usual summer presentation of the program that the Time Machine award in Sitges 2022 will go to the British director, producer and screenwriter Edgar Wright, responsible for the trilogy formed by “Zombies Party “, “Fatal Weapon” and “Welcome to the End of the World”, performed with actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Genre film director Neil Marshall, who launched his career more than twenty years ago with “Dog Soldiers”, one of the most popular British horror films of all time, which was followed by the huge box-office success -acclaimed by critics- “The Descent,” which grossed more than $50 million on a budget of just $3 million, will also be honored with a Time Machine.

Spanish genre cinema “will land powerfully at Sitges 2022”, Sala highlighted, and among the titles that can be seen at the Festival is the distressing and disturbing “Cerdita”, the rural terror that marks the debut of Carlota Pereda after her Goya-winning short film of the same name; and the long-awaited “As bestas”, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a dark and uncomfortable thriller that confirms the brilliant career of its director.

Sitges will experience the world premiere of “Irati”, by Paul Urkijo, a regular at the Festival (“Errementari”, “Dar-Dar”), who will present his fantastic mythology set in medieval Euskadi; and there will also be the European premiere of “Viejos”, a horror film directed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez (“The Passenger”), recently screened at Fantasia in Montreal, winner of the Sitges Pitchbox 2016 edition and starring Zorion Eguileor .

“Amazing Elisa” is the new film by Sadrac González (“Black Hollow Cage”), a fantastic thriller starring Asier Etxeandia, Ivan Massagué and Silvia Abascal about a girl who wants to avenge her mother’s death.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 46 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Why The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ignored One Of The Books’ Most Interesting Characters – CINEMABLEND

2 mins ago

“Disappointed”, “The clip bothers me”, “What are you doing to us here?” : the unexpected collab of Stromae and Camila Cabello divides the fans

3 mins ago

What Marvel series premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024

13 mins ago

Cannes Film Festival: Shakira and Maneskin dazzling during the climb of the steps (photos)

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button