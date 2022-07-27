Ecoterror and many Spanish genre films stand out at the 55th Sitges Festival – Culture

The 55th edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival will emphasize eco-terror in some of its films and will display a “good harvest” of Spanish genre cinema, in a year in which the event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere of “tron”.

The director of the festival, Ángel Sala, has advanced this Wednesday in the usual summer presentation of the program that the Time Machine award in Sitges 2022 will go to the British director, producer and screenwriter Edgar Wright, responsible for the trilogy formed by “Zombies Party “, “Fatal Weapon” and “Welcome to the End of the World”, performed with actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Genre film director Neil Marshall, who launched his career more than twenty years ago with “Dog Soldiers”, one of the most popular British horror films of all time, which was followed by the huge box-office success -acclaimed by critics- “The Descent,” which grossed more than $50 million on a budget of just $3 million, will also be honored with a Time Machine.

Spanish genre cinema “will land powerfully at Sitges 2022”, Sala highlighted, and among the titles that can be seen at the Festival is the distressing and disturbing “Cerdita”, the rural terror that marks the debut of Carlota Pereda after her Goya-winning short film of the same name; and the long-awaited “As bestas”, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a dark and uncomfortable thriller that confirms the brilliant career of its director.

Sitges will experience the world premiere of “Irati”, by Paul Urkijo, a regular at the Festival (“Errementari”, “Dar-Dar”), who will present his fantastic mythology set in medieval Euskadi; and there will also be the European premiere of “Viejos”, a horror film directed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez (“The Passenger”), recently screened at Fantasia in Montreal, winner of the Sitges Pitchbox 2016 edition and starring Zorion Eguileor .

“Amazing Elisa” is the new film by Sadrac González (“Black Hollow Cage”), a fantastic thriller starring Asier Etxeandia, Ivan Massagué and Silvia Abascal about a girl who wants to avenge her mother’s death.

Luis Tinoco’s feature film debut with “La paradoja de Antares” will also be seen in Sitges in European premiere, a science fiction story about a scientist who will face a difficult dilemma.

Among the latest developments in international genre cinema, Sala has specially mentioned “Halloween Ends”, which closes the trilogy by David Gordon Green, in this case developed four years after the events of “Halloween Kills”.

Goran Stolevski’s feature debut “You Won’t Be Alone” will bring a healthy dose of folk-horror to the Festival, set in an isolated mountain village in 19th-century Macedonia and starring Noomi Rapace.

“After Yang”, the futuristic science fiction film by Kogonada with Colin Farrell will also be seen in Sitges, a delicate film about a post-human world; and the psychological thriller “Resurrection”, by Andrew Semans with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth, renews the genre by fleeing from clichés with the story of a successful woman facing past traumas.

The post-apocalyptic future is explored in “Vesper”, by Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, a Belgian dystopia that builds a world after the collapse of the terrestrial ecosystem; and also from Belgium will come “Megalomaniac”, a spooky and gore film directed by Karim Ouelhaj, winner of Fantasia 2022.

Asian productions arrive with renewed energy to the programming with proposals such as the South Korean “Emergency Declaration”, by Han Jae-rim, with a commercial plane that is forced to make an emergency landing; or the Japanese Takashi Miike, who closes “The Mole Song” trilogy with “The Mole Song Final”, a crazy comedy about an undercover cop who becomes a yakuza.

In the field of documentaries, the opening title of Sitges Documenta will be “Lynch/Oz”, by Alexandre O. Philippe, which explores David Lynch’s obsession with Victor Fleming’s 1939 classic, “The Wizard of Oz”.