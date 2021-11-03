Ecovacs Deebot N8 and N8 +, absurd prices thanks to the double coupon: here’s how to save

Double offer on Amazon on two Ecovacs products: Deebot N8 And Deebot N8 + they are in fact offered with discounts of 80 and 90 respectively, applying two coupons for each single product. On Amazon it is possible to get an offer of 60 on the two products page (with the option you see below), and then add our coupons to get an additional 20 discount for Deebot N8 and 30 for Deebot N8 +.

In short, if you were eyeing one of the two products, the right time has come to make the purchase: Deebot N8 passes from 399 to 319, while the elder brother N8 + from 599 to 509. Below are all the details of the two offers and the two coupon codes.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 +, offer with double coupon

There are several features that make it Ecovacs Deebot N8 + a quality vacuum cleaner, compared to other products that are certainly cheaper. Its peculiarities include the 2.5 liter automatic emptying station which, under normal circumstances, requires manual emptying only after every 30 days of use.

The little robot uses OZMO technology, which allows you to vacuum dust and scrub the floor in one step. Inside the Deebot N8 + there is an electronically controlled water pump, which ensures that the right amount of water is used. The small autonomous robot also allows you to independently detect the presence of carpets, choosing whether to avoid them or clean them by adjusting the suction power. The maximum power, thanks to the optimized design and suction channel, of 2300Pa.

Another interesting feature of Deebot N8 + the presence of TrueMapping system of laser mapping of the environment and navigation. It works in conjunction with the dTOF sensors, with the system guaranteeing great accuracy in detecting the characteristics of the environments and a speed of up to 4 times higher than other laser systems. Deebot N8 + can detect objects even at extremely close distances (about 2mm). The map is also shown in the dedicated app, where the user can draw the areas where the robot needs to pay more attention for cleaning. Thanks to the customization functions, it is then possible to rename, divide, or merge the areas visible on the map, letting the user decide the specific suction power, the water flow, the cleaning frequency and the cleaning sequence for each room.

On Amazon it is offered at a price of 599.98, but the user can apply the 60 coupon on the listing page, while the purchase can further use the code SAVE30EUR. The price then becomes 509, but you only have time until November 7 (or while stocks last) to take advantage of it! Click here to purchase on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot N8, offer with double coupon

A similar offer also applicable on Ecovacs Deebot N8, slightly lower quality vacuum cleaner. It can also vacuum up to 2300Pa and has 2-in-1 Aspira and Lava modes, all while guaranteeing the same accuracy of the mapping of the environments of the top model in the range thanks to the TrueMapping technology and the dTOF sensors present along the body. Here too we find the OZMO technology, which allows you to wash and vacuum at the same time.

Deebot N8 can also be managed through the dedicated app, but compared to the higher model in the range there is no automatic emptying station, and therefore it is necessary to manually empty the container that collects the dust.

The price in this case is lower: 399.98 the one normally applied on Amazon but through the 60 plus coupon plus the additional discount that can be obtained by inserting the coupon during the purchase phase. SAVE20EUR you can save another 20. The price then becomes 319, with the offer that will be available until November 6 while stocks last. Click here to purchase on Amazon.