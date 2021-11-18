Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 Pure -190 Euro with coupon and all other vacuum cleaners on offer for Black Friday

Here over 60 items from all categories at half price, check it out!

Super discount for the top-of-the-range vacuum cleaner Ecovacs, the Deebot OZMO T8 Pure. By selecting the coupon on the page (just one click) you get a discount of almost 200 Euros, which makes this great device a must.

Technology TrueDetect 3D by Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 Pure detects and avoids even the smallest obstacles in the room. DEEBOT T8 Pure therefore able to recognize very narrow spaces, thin chair legs, small objects and door sills to avoid collisions or getting stuck. This technology also improves the ability to recognize dark surfaces.

Technology TrueMapping with D-ToF laser detection allows the vacuum cleaner to trace a much larger space than devices with previous generation technologies and with much greater precision. Integrated with artificial intelligence algorithms, DEEBOT T8 Pure scans, maps and plans an efficient cleaning path faster and more accurately.

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 Pure just one of the devices of the expert manufacturer in smarthome now on offer, to know all the other discounts visit the Ecovacs store on Amazon!

There are also offers on lower price range devices, here they are all. In these cases discounts range from 60 to 90 Euros, and always click on the box apply the coupon present on the respective product pages on Amazon.

If you want to stay true to the brand instead iRobot Roomba, know that there are equally interesting offers for the Amazon Black Friday: here are the best!