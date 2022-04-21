ECU911 and Police would have been alerted to an alleged kidnapping of Miguel Ángel Nazareno, alias ‘Don Naza’, promoter of Big Money | Security | News

An alert call would have made ECU911 a witness to warn about an incident that apparently involved Miguel Ángel Nazareno, alias Don Nazar, on a capital avenue.

He was the main promoter of the Big Money money-raising platform, which had its operations center in Quevedo. He was found dead last Thursday, April 14, in the Amaguaña sector, in Quito.

This was the discovery of the body of ‘Don Naza’ in the Amaguaña parish, in the southeast of Quito; his hands were tied

According to information from a witness contacted by Ecuavisa, The event would have occurred last Wednesday, April 13, at 4:15 p.m., on Simón Bolívar Avenue, at the height of the El Troje dump.

There, he observed four hooded people with pistols who intercepted the vehicle in which Nazareno was allegedly traveling, who, in order to avoid being kidnapped, would have struggled with his captors and in his escape attempt they would have taken his shirt off.

Nazareno, who in previous days was seen in the Ministry of Defense, was found dead, hands tied and shirtless.

The hooded men would have beaten him and with their weapons they held him at gunpoint and put him in a vehicle to take him to the south of the city.

The witness said that the description of what happened was given to a girl from ECU911 and was later transferred to the National Police.

A new case of a military man involved in illegal collection of money confirms the Ministry of Defense; It is the brother of ‘Don Naza’

Juan Zapata, director of ECU911, confirmed to this newspaper that last Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 4:21:51 p.m., ECU911 received an alert call.

He argued that whoever answered the call took two minutes to receive the data and open a file and -as established by protocol- transfer it to the corresponding institution.

“In this case, which is a citizen security issue, it is sent to the National Police. Similarly, the Police send the units that are closest to the sector, because the request is for the El Troje sector and they send all the Mejía units, that is, they send Uyumbicho and Cutuglagua, which are the units that they move to this procedure (…) they do the sweeps and when they find nothing, they do what has to be done, which is to send the data over the network so that the units in the different sectors determine (…) in the call to the ECU it says what vehicle and what characteristics it is”, he said.

He added that there is already a request from the Prosecutor’s Office that the entity deliver all the information that they are preparing, including audio and video. This because there is a tax instruction underway.

Naza He was buried unexpectedly in a discreet ceremony in a cemetery in the La Manga del Cura sector, in El Carmen, Manabí. (I)