Ecuador: at least 15 dead and 21 injured after a new prison riot

  • BBC News World

The Cotopaxi prison in Latacunga, this Monday.

Cotopaxi, the Latacunga prison, where the confrontation took place.

At least 15 people died and another 21 were injured this Monday during a brawl between inmates in a prison in Ecuador, in another episode of violence within the prison system of the South American country and that once again exposes the debate on the lack of control of the State within these institutions.

As confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter, the deaths occurred in the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center, near the city of Latacunga, about 80 kilometers from Quito.

The prison houses some 4,300 prisoners and is one of the largest in the country.

The incidents began after this Monday the prison inmates participated in the census carried out by the institution to collect data on the country’s prison population, according to the deputy director of the National Comprehensive Care Service (SNAI) to Persons Deprived of Liberty. , Jorge Flores, in statements to the press.

