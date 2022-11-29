Ecuador clashes with Senegal with the dream of reaching the round of 16 in Qatar 2022

– [ESPECIAL] Check more information about the Qatar 2022 World Cup together with AlAireLibre.cl.

The selection of Ecuador crash this Tuesday before Senegalstarting at 12:00 noon (15:00 GMT)in the closing of Group A of Qatar 2022with the illusion of getting the second time in its history the passage to the round of 16 of a World Cup.

The team led by Gustavo Alfaro arrives confident after the tie with Netherlands, and hopes to fight to win first place in the group, which they also long for the Europeans, who will play at the same time with the eliminated host.

Despite the possible accounts, Ecuador does not want to speculate and will go out in search of victory, after the good feelings of the first two World Cup days.

The only doubt is the presence of the captain Enner Valencia, who was injured in the tie with the Dutch. However, Alfaro appealed to his heart and believes that he will be available this Tuesday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The only time that Ecuador played the round of 16 of a World Cup was in Germany 2006instance where he was eliminated at Englandwho will define their classification in Group B on this same day.

Alfaro’s probable alignment will be with Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Gonzalo Plata, José Cifuentes, Moisés Caicedo, Romario Ibarra; Enner Valencia and Michael Estrada.

Senegal, for its part, has just eliminated the host team, and with three points in its favor, it wants to strike to eliminate the South Americans and reach the round of 16.

Aliou Cissé’s lineup will be with Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs; Nampalys Mendy, Gana Gueye, Krepmin Diatta; Ismalia Sarr, Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhhiou.

The duel will be refereed by the Frenchman Clément Turpin (FRA).

The duel will be refereed by the Frenchman Clément Turpin (FRA).














