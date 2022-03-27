Ecuador closes the tie against Argentina, ‘a candidate for the title in the World Cup’, advances DT Gustavo Alfaro | Soccer | sports

Ecuador prepares in Asunción the game of date 18 of the tie in which it will face Argentinaa duel between two selected teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the Albiceleste as the wide favorite in the highest soccer event, according to the coach Gustavo Alfaro.

La Tri sealed its World Cup ticket on date 17, after a combination of results that registered defeat for Ecuador (3-1) against Paraguay, a score that was the product of “several factors that conspired”Alfaro said this Saturday, at a press conference from Paraguay.

The duel with the Albirroja is left behind, “as learning” for this process that continues in the national team until it ends in Qatar, where it will consolidate “that significant achievement that is playing a World Cup”said the strategist.

But first is the next step in the tie, the game against Argentinaon Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Banco Pichincha stadium, in Guayaquil.

“We have the possibility of closing the calendar against one of the best teams in South America, undefeated along with Brazil, with a high level shown throughout the tie. Is one of the candidate teams to win the World Cuptogether with Brazil, Germany, France and other strong teams”, commented Alfaro.

For the selector, the duel against Albiceleste “it is a very good rehearsal, very nice, demanding and a lot of experience for us, a job that we must take advantage of it for what is to come, which will be the challenge on the greatest stage that is the World Cup”, said the coach.

Alfaro said that will put “the best possible team”, on account of recovering players like Gonzalo Plata, Moisés Caicedo and Alan Franco, although he loses elements like Félix Torres and Enner Valencia for adding his second yellow card.

“We will try to close the tie well”, said Alfarowho is already thinking about “preparing for the World Cup”.

In the path until November, in Qatar, “you have to work permanently, beyond results or victories, because this is a young team that must be made permanent adjustments, of situations and experiences, of things that happen to us. Focus on drawing conclusions about things to improve, to correct”, he pointed out.

Gustavo Alfaro, DT of Ecuador: It was something unthinkable when we started this tie that could qualify directly for a World Cup

the selector highlighted the Ecuadorian classification to his fourth World Cup. “If they told me that we would achieve it, I allowed myself to doubt it, because that was linked more to an illusion than to a practical or real question”, hence the achievement of Ecuador is “something very significant”.

Alfaro also highlighted that the classification was the product of the work accomplished in recent years. “Because if we enter the World Cup It was because of everything that was done before, because the good things were much more than the negative ones. That’s what lets us rank a date earlier,” she stated. (D)