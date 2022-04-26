Ecuador could be left without the 2022 World Cup; Chile could go

Midtime Editorial

A new scandal has arisen in the football of the Conmebol. And it is that this Tuesday it was announced that the footballer Byron Castillo is of Colombian origin and not Ecuadoriana situation that would have incurred a improper alignment to the selective of Ecuador during the past world cup qualifiers.

The determination was given after a long trial, where the resolution was reached that the footballer was born in Tumaco, Narinocity of Colombiaand does not originate from General Villamil (Ecuador).

The problem grows even more for Ecuadorians because the soccer player from Barcelona of Guayaquil disputed eight games of the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers: two against Chili Y Paraguayas well as before Uruguay, Venezuela, bolivia Y Argentina.

In case it is confirmed that Byron Castillo misaligned with Ecuadoropens the possibility for matches in which Ecuador participated are given as lost for “improper alignment”.

However, the issue still seems to go a long way, because the lawyers of the Conmebol, FIFA and even the TASwill analyze further.

An opportunity for Chile

Although the direction this case will take has not yet been determined, one of the possibilities is that the Conmebol and the FIFA you remove the points that Ecuador got when they lined up Castle.

It is complicated and it is unknown, in most cases, the way in which the Conmebol and the FIFA. If they take away the points and give them to the rivals in which Byron Castillo participated, and there Chile could benefit from those points and qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This is how the Conmebol table would look with a sanction against Ecuador