Ecuador could have very complicated rivals in Qatar 2022

‘La Tri’ has already qualified for Qatar 2022, but would be in number 4 for the draw on April 1.

Ecuador secured its pass to Qatar 2022 after going through a great qualifying process, which even allowed it to enter the next world cup after a defeat; Nevertheless, ‘La Tri’ does not have the best FIFA ranking, which would send him to number 4.

+ Competition for Independiente and Peñarol: Juan Cazares received an offer from Brazil

+ Does he change teams? Richard Carapaz ends his contract with INEOS and spoke about his future

+ Lionel Scaloni analyzes some changes in Argentina for the match against Ecuador

‘La Tri’ is ranked 44th in the FIFA ranking and even if he defeats Argentina in the last qualifying match, it is very unlikely that he will come out of the 4th place for the draw on April 1. Gustavo Alfaro’s team could face great powers in the Cup.

The national team cannot face teams from the same confederation in the World Cup group zone; however, its fixture can have 2 European powers. The worst scenario for Ecuador would be to meet France (current world champion), Germany and Japan.

On the other hand, there are still teams missing to qualify for Qatar 2022, which could move the FIFA ranking and somehow alter the ballot boxes; however, Ecuador will not come out of number 4 and should be ready to play big games in November.