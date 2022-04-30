NewsWorld

Ecuador decrees a state of emergency in three provinces and deploys 9,000 police and military

A soldier in the streets of Cerro Las Cabras in the province of Guayas

image source, Getty Images

The coastal provinces of Guayas, Manabí and Esmeraldas in Ecuador will be from Saturday with the streets taken over by police and armed forces.

President Guillermo Lasso announced Friday night on television the state of emergency in three of the twenty-four Ecuadorian provinces and the curfew in some neighborhoods that will last 60 days.

The operation will deploy up to 4,000 police officers and 5,000 armed forces personnel to counteract the violence generated by drug trafficking and high crime rates, which in recent months have led to hundreds of crimes and prison massacres.

“The streets will feel the weight of our public force. We put 9,000 soldiers at the service and protection of the Ecuadorian family,” Lasso said in a televised speech.

