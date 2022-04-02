Ecuador has a pending account with Qatar, will it be settled in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup? | Soccer | sports

The close antecedent of a confrontation between the Qatar and Ecuador teams dates back to October 12, 2018. The international friendly was then played at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, and the victory was for the locals by a score of 4 to 3 .

These teams will meet again in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on November 21, at the Al Bayt stadium in the town of Jor, after the draw held this Friday in Doha, which determined that both countries will be framed in group A, together with the Netherlands and the African champion, Senegal.

Four years ago, Qatar defeated Ecuador with goals from Akram Afif (minute 31), Almoez Ali (33 min and 67 min) and Hassan Al Haydos (penalty, 60 min). Enner Valencia (65 min and 69 min) and José Cevallos (89 min) discounted in favor of the Tricolor, which was then led by the Colombian Hernán Darío Gómez.

The central duo made up of Robert Arboleda and Frickson Erazo had a rough time throughout the game.

The first goal came after a foul by winger Diego Palacios in the 30th minute. In the dead ball play, which the locals charged from the right, Arboleda failed in the rejection and Afif appeared from behind to push the ball.

Qatar found the second goal without hindrance. Almoez Ali moved the ball from the center circle and took a weak shot from mid-range that caught goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez off guard.

La Tri caused concern through Alan Franco (21 min) with a shot that went near the far post, and with a violent shot taken by Cristian Ramírez (38 min), after a free kick that hit the wall and was cleared in second instance by goalkeeper Yousof Hassan.

After the break, Aníbal Chalá and Ángelo Preciado entered for Diego Palacios and Stiven Plaza, respectively.

Enner Valencia gave the first warning of what Ecuador would intend in the complement stage, but what was planned by the Colombian strategist was not positive. Cross from Alan Franco, and Valencia tried to finish off in the air, but the Qatari goalkeeper closed the spaces (48 min).

The opposite happened to the Spanish team Félix Sánchez, who continued freely in the field and two minutes later missed the third after a “gift” from Sebastián Méndez, one of the several youngsters who made their debut in the Tricolor in September passed against Guatemala (2-0 victory).

The Jordanian referee Adham Mohamed decreed a penalty in the 58th minute for a foul by Aníbal Chalá on Ali Abdulla, again for a defensive error that left the Jordanian team in a bad position. Roll Gomez.

The collection was Hassan Al Haydos, who decreed the 3-0 in favor of Qatar. surprising marker.

A great goal from Enner would put the discount in the 65th minute; but two minutes later, Qatar saw defenders Robert Arboleda and Frickson Erazo go numb, while Almoez Ali thanked the feast with a shot to the near post.

Enner screamed for a goal again, this time by snatching the ball from goalkeeper Yousof Hassan and shooting at will (69 min).

La Tricolor discounted again through José Cevallos, who closed the clamp after a pass from defender Robert Arboleada from the right side.

Valencia was expelled in the extra minutes for vigorously claiming a hand from the locals inside the area.

In the 2022 World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador will be on November 21, in the first day of group A. The updated schedule will be published soon on FIFA.com.

The Qatari team led by the Spanish Félix Sánchez began to ignite the duel by posting a message on the social network Twitter: “We are waiting for you, @LaTri!”.

