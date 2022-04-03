Ecuador, in the eyes of the world in Qatar | Columnists | sports

The group draw for the 2022 World Cup brought us surprise and joy: Ecuador will debut in the ecumenical event of the most popular sport facing Qatar, the host country. Billions of viewers throughout the planet will focus their attention on the dispute between these two national representations on November 21st. It is impossible to avoid the optimism that has invaded the soccer country due to the integration of the group in which our National Team will play in the first phase of the Cup. UNIVERSO Mundial, a great production with a great team in Guayaquil and Doha; nuanced the transmission with interviews to great figures of world and national soccer.

Exaggerated as we usually are, we found out by this means that caravans, colorful and noisy parades were set up, and more fanfare as if we had already won the Cup. They have flooded us with forecasts that place us as leaders of the key and winners of eighths, and not a few give us semi-finalists. Let’s put sobriety in the super-optimistic calculations and give way to the moderate analysis of our World Cup pretensions. Let’s think about who our rivals will be, how much they weigh in universal football and what expectations we have to overcome the group stage. Then, let’s analyze how we got to Qatar, how the Tricolor performed, what we have shown in the qualifiers: their style of play, their technical management and the quality of our players.

Let’s start with Qatar. Someone said that he was only “the father of the quinceañera” and that, therefore, his only merit is being the owner of the party. It is a mistake to start like this. Football in Qatar is a new sport: it only began to be practiced in the 1940s. Its national federation was established in 1970 and that same year its team played its first match. It should be remembered that our football began in 1899 and that it was under the organization of the National Sports Federation of Ecuador since 1925. Although it does not have players who play in European teams, having large financial resources, Qatar has achieved enormous progress in a short time. weather. He has been a ten-time finalist in the Asian Cup and won it in 2019. He was on the verge of qualifying for France 1998. Since 2017 he has had the technical direction of the Spanish Félix Sánchez Bas and under his leadership he beat Ecuador 4-3 on the 12th of October 2018, in Doha. The Qataris competed as guests at the 2019 Copa América and, although they fell to Argentina (2-0), Colombia (1-0) and drew with Paraguay (3-3), they left a good impression.

Senegal is today the champion of Africa. In naming him, I can’t help but remember his debut in the World Cups, in Korea-Japan 2002. He played the opening match against France, the reigning champion. They were already known as Los Leones de Teranga and were directed by the Frenchman Bruno Metsu. At a press conference in 1998, France coach Roger Lemerre noted: “The match against Senegal will not be easy. Senegal is a French-speaking country, coached by a Frenchman, whose players, for the most part, play in France. You could say that it is a match between Frenchmen who play abroad and Africans who play in France”. The world was stunned when Senegal beat France, who finally went out in the first phase. They advanced to the quarterfinals and were eliminated by Turkey 1-0. We could say that today the African champion is more powerful than 20 years ago. His players occupy positions in the best teams in France, Italy and England. The team is ranked 20th in the ranking from FIFA. His trainer is one of his former stars, Liou Cisé, since 2015.

Finally, we will have to face Holland, now called the Netherlands. It is in position 10 of the ranking world. As if this were not enough, let’s go back to history. The Dutch, led by Rinus Michel, revolutionized the planet with the so-called Total Football in Germany 1974, led on the field by one of the greatest players in history: Johan Cruyff. They were finalists and fell to Germany; they repeated in 1978, but could not overcome César Luis Menotti’s Argentina, who beat them in extra time. They continued to produce great stars that would take too long to name: Robin van Persie, Marco van Basten, Wesley Sneider, Frank de Boer, Clarence Seedorf, Ruud van Nilsteroy and Fenkie de Jong, who will surely face Ecuador. In South Africa 2010 he reached another final, but lost it against a great team from Spain.

Ecuador reached the draw in 46th place; it lost two places due to its loss against Paraguay and the draw against Argentina. It is not true that he made a great tie, as coach Gustavo Alfaro said in his demagogic speech. It is the first time in the world that a coach has improvised a rally on the pitch to celebrate a classification. This tie was the third by points achieved. The best was Japan-Korea 2002, in which we were second in the table, with 31 points, surpassed only by Argentina, and leaving behind Paraguay and Brazil, which later became world champions. For the 2006 Cup we were third, with 28 points, after Brazil and Argentina.

A rational opinion will say that it was a tortuous tie. We started well, fell off noticeably and then we raced to qualify thanks to the points initially acquired. We only knew how to apply one tactic: to buckle down behind, group people in the middle and try to win with counterattacks, almost always ineffective due to the lack of an intelligent shooter and a center forward. Impossible to forget the loss against Peru at home, on June 8, and that atrocious game against Venezuela, in Caracas, on October 10, which cast doubt on Alfaro’s ability to lead. An error by goalkeeper Ramírez condemned us to defeat. What happened to Paraguay, in the penultimate game, was outrageous; and from the meeting with Argentina only the first 20 minutes can be rescued.

Given this reality, what awaits us in Qatar? Eight months after the appointment, we must expect a worthy performance. It is a young squad, with some mix of experience, that can become powerful in the following tournaments if led by a DT with more audacity than Alfaro. We are happy to be in the World Cup, and we hope that Ecuador faces this opportunity with courage and daring. (OR)