Ecuador makes efforts to evacuate 350 of its citizens from Ukraine

Russia advances slower than expected 5:10

(CNN Spanish) — Ecuador already has nearly 800 registered citizens in Ukraine and the country’s Foreign Ministry says it is taking steps to evacuate at least 350 of them on a humanitarian flight between Monday and Tuesday from Poland.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Juan Carlos Holguín, reported this Saturday that the government is not going to leave any compatriot alone who is in the territory of the conflict, and that he maintains a diplomatic team deployed on the border with Poland to be able to receive the Ecuadorians. that they can get to that point.

Holguín specified that so far at least 150 Ecuadorians have managed to cross the border with Poland.

“We are in the midst of this armed conflict and we are part of it because we have hundreds of Ecuadorians there. There are already close to 800 Ecuadorians and the Foreign Ministry works to protect the lives of their compatriots. In an armed conflict there are a series of effects on everyone, there are uprootings, there is an emergency to attend to from one minute to the next, situational changes,” Holguín said.

Foreign Minister Holguín reported that the arrival of Ecuadorians to a border area is made difficult by the bombardments that force them to return to the bunkers and put themselves in a safe place. He also said that they have made arrangements with Ukraine and other governments to allow Latin Americans who present their identity document to pass to Poland.

The foreign minister indicated that he has received in the last few hours 170 parents of Ecuadorians in Ukraine. The Ecuadorian Red Cross, the Risk Management Secretariat and international organizations such as the IOM and UNHCR have joined in supporting the Ecuadorian government’s evacuation plan for the transfer of compatriots.

“Each tragedy is different in the middle of a war, it is difficult to explain so many kilometers away that we are part of a global war conflict, we have done it with the truth, which is the only thing that helps us,” said Foreign Minister Holguín.

Meanwhile, dozens of Ecuadorians report through their parents or on social networks their concern and the complex moments they are experiencing to leave Ukraine and find a safe place.