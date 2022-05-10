NewsWorld

Ecuador: more than 40 dead after a new prison riot

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

prisoners

More than 40 people died this Monday in a riot between maximum security prisoners in a prison in Ecuador, in another episode that renews the debate on violence and the lack of control by the State in the prison system of the South American country.

As confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter, the deaths occurred at the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas Social Rehabilitation Center, which is located about 70 kilometers from the capital, Quito.

Wounded with their faces beaten were transferred in vans and ambulances to receive medical attention and relatives of the prisoners were crowded in the vicinity of the penitentiary center, the AFP news agency found.

The Ministry of the Interior reported that the riot began in the early hours of the morning and the police were unable to regain control of the prison’s maximum security pavilion until almost noon.

