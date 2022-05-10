Ecuador: more than 40 dead after a new prison riot

Drafting

BBC News World

May 9, 2022

image source, Ministry of the Interior of Ecuador

More than 40 people died this Monday in a riot between maximum security prisoners in a prison in Ecuador, in another episode that renews the debate on violence and the lack of control by the State in the prison system of the South American country.

As confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter, the deaths occurred at the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas Social Rehabilitation Center, which is located about 70 kilometers from the capital, Quito.

Wounded with their faces beaten were transferred in vans and ambulances to receive medical attention and relatives of the prisoners were crowded in the vicinity of the penitentiary center, the AFP news agency found.

The Ministry of the Interior reported that the riot began in the early hours of the morning and the police were unable to regain control of the prison’s maximum security pavilion until almost noon.

Data published on Twitter by the police indicate that more than 200 troops They were sent to prison and another 150 were expected to reinforce them.

The Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, said in a press conference that the authorities they had managed to prevent the escape of at least 112 inmateswho were “immediately recaptured” in the outer fences of the prison and that another 108 escapees were being sought.

General Fausto Salinas, who was appointed general commander of the police, told the Teleamazonas television station that an inmate, leader of a mafia gang who was transferred from another prison, was the cause of the revolt.

After a search of the pavilions, the Police reported that they had seized four firearms, four grenades for military use and ammunition, although the Ministry of the Interior reported that most of the deceased suffered injuries from knives.

reactions

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, expressed his dismay at the event on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the riot at the Sto. Domingo prison. This is an unfortunate result of gang violence,” he said.

After the riot, the Ecuadorian police announced that they had mobilized together with the armed forces and that they had reinforced security in other prisons in the country.

In recent years, Ecuador’s prisons have become scene of violent attacks between inmatesmainly due to disputes between gangs related to drug trafficking and drug export routes.

image source, Ecuador Police Caption, Police reinforcements were deployed to the prison.

Last April, a dispute between gangs for internal control of the El Turi prison, located in the southern city of Cuenca, caused the death of at least 20 inmates.

In a report published last March, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights assured that the Ecuadorian prison system is weakened by the abandonment of the State and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor prison conditions.

Amnesty International indicated in its 2021 annual report that at least 316 prisoners died as a result of clashes in Ecuadorian prisons during 2020.

The most serious of them took place in September of that year, with a balance of 119 deaths.

Ecuadorian prisons, like many in Latin America, suffer from serious overcrowding problems: in the country’s 65 prisons, with a capacity for some 30,000 people, there are some 35,000 prisoners, official data.