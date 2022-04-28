Ecuador National Team: doping problem would give Colombia or Italy the option to go to the Qatar World Cup | National teams

The administrative problem facing Ecuadorand that threatens its presence in the next Qatar World Cup, He has several teams following the situation minute by minute.

In the last hours the topic went to National government, that it has assured that it will deliver the resources to ONADE through the Ministry of Sportwith which the complaint of said entity would be resolved due to the inconveniences that caused the protocols not to be properly complied with.

However, the government and the national team know that the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) could open an ex officio process to find out if this lack of resources in any way affected the tests of Ecuadorian athletes and, in that case, force the exclusion of the team from any official competition, including, of course, the World Cup for Seniors. A punishment of this type has already been experienced with Russian athletes in the last Olympics.

However, there is optimism in Ecuador to resolve the problems soon and meet the appointment in Qatar. “This week we will comply with the President’s order that the COE handle anti-doping control, as established by the World Anti-Doping Code, while the Onade Creation Law is issued. That way we can deliver the resources,” said the Ecuadorian Ministry, in a statement.

But, if something goes wrong, who decides the quota that Ecuador could leave vacant and how? The answer is in the regulations: “Depending on the circumstances of the withdrawal, the Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA may take other disciplinary measures and even exclude the participating association in question from subsequent FIFA competitions. In particular, the FIFA Organizing Committee may substitute another member association for the participating association that has withdrawn.”

Translation? FIFA decides at its own discretion, which only specifies that there will be a fine of 250,000 Swiss francs for withdrawing before 30 days for the start of the World Cup and 500,000 francs if it occurs within 30 days prior to the date indicated for let the ball roll

What is Colombia waiting for? That if Ecuador suffers some kind of sanction, they all go up one box and that Peru has the direct quota, giving its place in the playoffs to the team led by Reinaldo Rueda in the qualifying round.

Can it happen that the quota is taken from Conmebol? In theory, yes, taking into account the great importance that FIFA itself gives to its national team ranking, which determined, for example, the location of those classified for Qatar in the pots. If you have to stick to that list, a team eliminated under the same conditions as Colombia is Italy, which is sixth in the classification, while the national team is in 17th place. They could take that detail into consideration.

So for now, the only thing that is clear is that Ecuador is classified and, surely, it will do what corresponds to it so as not to lose its place in the World Cup. Time will determine if there is room for any claim.