Ecuador out of Qatar 2022? FIFA opens procedure in the Byron Castillo case and Chile dreams of going to the World Cup
2022-05-11
The FIFA announced this Wednesday its decision to “open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach of Byron David Castillo Segura” after the accusation of the Chilean federation for alleged false nationality of the Ecuadorian player.
The Chilean Football Federation filed a complaint with FIFA against its counterpart in Ecuador for the “use of a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality” of the player Byron Castillo, who would have been born in Colombia.
But the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) rejected the complaint and assured that Castillo is “duly registered with the competent legal authority” and has “all the national documentation in order,” it said in a statement.
If FIFA accepts Chile’s complaint, Ecuador could lose the points from the games in which Castillo played in the South American qualifying round, in which he finished in fourth place and won the last direct place in the region for the World Cup in Qatar, and his place would go to Chile, which finished seventh.
“The Chilean Football Federation has filed a complaint with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, in which it presents various allegations about the possible falsification of the documents that grant Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura, as well as the possible breach of said footballer of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, “explains FIFA in its statement.
“FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach of the call criteria for the indicated matches. In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Federation have been invited to present their positions before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. More details will be published soon”, the text concludes.